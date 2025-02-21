Celebs with Diddy links to skip town when sex trial kicks off: ‘Homes of rich and famous will be empty’ | Report

Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Ashton Kutcher, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Will Smith were no strangers to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ notorious parties over the years. Despite their decades-old Tinseltown ties to the disgraced rapper, a significantly noticeable faction of such A-listers has maintained its silence over sex charges and other allegations levelled against the Revolt founder. Diddy's Hollywood connections are expected to jet off Hollywood before his May trial over sex trafficking and racketeering charges. (REUTERS)

The music mogul has been locked up behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Having pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges, the once-successful rapper is set to go on trial on May 5, 2025. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the racketeering charges and a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking, per the BBC.

Also read | Diddy’s attorneys claims he’s being ‘singled out’ for being a ‘powerful Black man’ in new motion

Insider claims Hollywood celebrities linked to Diddy will empty Hollywood before his trial

In light of the upcoming court hearings, predated by the release of the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, “droves of A-listers” are expected to empty out Hollywood in fears of their connections with Sean Combs. A showbiz insider told RadarOnline.com this week that celebrities have no wish to stick around when the explosive trial commences, especially given the possibility that it could name-drop Diddy’s acquaintances.

“The homes of the rich and famous with any kind of links to Combs, no matter how innocent, will be empty come May,” the source contended. “No one will wish to be around when the hearing kicks off and Combs starts throwing names around.”

They further speculated that high-profile people in showbiz who have been friends with Diddy “could have their names dragged through the mud. As a result, many of them may opt to get out of Hollywood “and stick their heads in the sand, quite literally perhaps, on a beach as far away from the courthouse as possible.”

Claims of A-listers escaping Hollywood come after Diddy sued NBC over documentary

Earlier this month, the rapper filed a $100 million lawsuit against the makers of the latest Diddy documentary – TV network NBC, streaming service Peacock and production company Ample – for “reputational and economic harm.”

Also read | Colin Jost fires shots at Diddy during star-studded SNL50 special: ‘You went to the parties’

The complaint states the “entire premise of the documentary assumes that Mr Combs has committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors.” Furthermore, it said the doc “maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr Combs is a 'monster,’” by including claims that makers “knew were false or published with reckless disregard as to whether they were false or not.”

With Diddy repeatedly rejecting allegations listed in dozens of lawsuits against himself, his lawyer previously told the BBC, “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor."