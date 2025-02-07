Silent killer: Diddy trauma worsening Justin Bieber's health amid Hailey divorce rumours | Report

Justin Bieber’s visibly sunken health has yet again sounded an alarm. His fatigued disposition has especially become a hot topic of speculation amid rising rumours of a strained marriage with Hailey Bieber. Just months ago, the Canadian singer and his wife welcomed their first child, Jack Blues. Medical experts weighed in on Justin Bieber's noticeably fatigued visage, attributing it to stress tied to Diddy.

Fans have even attributed his sombre-looking, nearly unrecognisable transformation to the challenges tied to new fatherhood. However, trumping all those potential reasons, a different popular claim sits at the top, digging through the past life of a very young Justin Bieber: his former associate, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Medical experts weigh in on what's possibly troubling Justin Bieber

In addition to numerous years-old videos of Bieber and Diddy sharing the same space resurfacing over the past year, sparking grooming fears, even doctors have now tied the disgraced rapper to Justin’s silent health troubles.

Observing visible changes like Bieber’s receding hairline, hollow face and developing wrinkles and dark circles, board-certified surgeon Dr Gaurav Bharti told DailyMail.com, “These changes can be attributed to several factors, including natural ageing, stress, nutrition, weight loss, and skincare habits.”

He also cited prolonged poor sleep and inadequate recovery as other factors responsible for signs of ageing and Bieber’s potentially tired outlook. The 30-year-old pop star, who shot to fame in his teens, has long been under “immense scrutiny,” which has presumably only built more pressure on him as a new dad.

Diddy trauma and other stresses triggering his chronic illness?

It also can’t be overlooked that reports about Bieber’s loved ones dreading him sinking into isolation particularly started blowing up last year around the time of Diddy’s arrest in Manhattan over alleged rape, assault, trafficking and racketeering claims.

Therapist Shari Botwin also weighed in on how potential stress associated with Diddy’s arrest, his newborn baby and rumoured divorce has affected his chronic illness, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, for the worse. The “Baby” hitmaker first publicly opened up about his diagnosis in 2022.

Stress is often reported as a common trigger for the condition, which is a form of face paralysis. “Ramsay Hunt syndrome has affected his physical appearance; however, stress and earlier life traumas could be taking a toll on his health,” Botwin said.

“Bieber has alluded to surviving trauma as a child. Even though he has not spoken publicly about what happened, it is possible that the shame, pain and loss he has experienced has resulted in early ageing and change in appearance. Oftentimes, undigested trauma and stress can lead to a variety of health issues.”

The infamous resurfaced Diddy video, cutting off ties with former associates

In 2024, with the Diddy scandal blowing up like never before, an old YouTube video from the time when Bieber was 15 years old resurfaced and went viral. The infamous clip catches then-40-year-old Sean Combs saying to the camera: “He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out [sic] and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. We're gonna go full, buck full crazy.”

Less than a month ago, one of Bieber’s eyebrow-raising social media moves made headlines as he seemingly cut ties with his former mentor Usher (also linked to Diddy). The “What Do You Mean” crooner unfollowed the R&B icon along with several other people: his former manager from SB Projects Allison Kaye, ex-bodyguard Kenny Hamilton, former ‘swag coach’ Ryan Good (also best man at the singer’s wedding), and songwriter-producer Poo Bear (collaborated on songs like “Purpose,” “Changes” and “Journals”).

With many already worried about Justin, a fan wrote online at the time, “Justin unfollowed/blocked Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Ryan Good, and now Usher. We don’t know the full story, but we know they mistreated & exploited him, failing to protect him. But God saved him. May Justin continue to find light & healing away from the darkness of Hollywood.”

*The several medical experts listed in the article haven't examined or treated Justin Bieber.