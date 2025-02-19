Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diddy’s attorneys claims he’s being ‘singled out’ for being a ‘powerful Black man’ in new motion

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 19, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Attorneys for Sean 'Diddy' Combs seek to dismiss a Mann Act charge, arguing racial bias in his prosecution and highlighting unfair treatment.

Attorneys for Sean 'Diddy' Combs have filed a new motion requesting the court to dismiss Count Three of the Superseding Indictment. The motion comes after prosecutors added a charge to the indictment, citing the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of individuals for prostitution or criminal sexual activity. The disgraced mogul, who is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn on sex trafficking charges, is seeking to challenge this new addition in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys filed a motion to dismiss a new charge added to his indictment related to the Mann Act, claiming racial bias. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorneys filed a motion to dismiss a new charge added to his indictment related to the Mann Act, claiming racial bias. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: A$AP Rocky found not guilty in 2021 handgun incident, avoids 24 years behind bars

Diddy believes he is being ‘singled out’

According to The Mirror, in the latest indictment, prosecutors have added two more women to the list of individuals they claimed Diddy coerced into sex acts. These new allegations expand the scope of the charges against the music mogul, as he faces accusations of sex trafficking and related offences. However, his lawyers alleged, “Mr. Combs has been singled out because he is a powerful Black man, and he is being prosecuted for conduct that regularly goes unpunished.”

Diddy’s attorneys highlighted the history of the Mann Act, originally known as the White-Slave Traffic Act, calling it "racist in its inception" as they maintain it continues to be. They also argued that the act itself is a part of a “long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect white women from them." They further added that the use of escorts is “common and indeed widely accepted in American culture today,” notably in pop culture and TV.

The latest motion which requests the particular section removed from the indictment, claimed, “No other person, and certainly no white person, has ever previously been prosecuted under the White-Slave Traffic Act for hiring male escorts from another State.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift is not ‘communicating with Blake Lively’ following Justin Baldoni drama

Latest motion from the defence

The defence’s latest motion alleges that “no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.” According to the documents, the motion states, “There has never been a similar RICO prosecution. No white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar case." Diddy’s attorneys reiterated concerns about bias in the jury pool, fearing it could impact the case's outcome.

They claimed that “the government’s handling of this case demonstrates bias and animus. It has gone out of its way to humiliate Mr Combs and to prejudice the jury pool with pretrial publicity that plays on racist tropes. It has leaked damaging (and often times false) material to the press,” as reported by The Mirror US.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On