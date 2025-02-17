Colin Jost fires shots at Diddy during star-studded SNL50 special: ‘You went to the parties’

Saturday Night Live’s talents through the years reunited at the sketch comedy show’s iconic milestone celebration of 50 years this weekend. The three-hour event ultimately made room for a gathering of famous faces, including the likes of the controversial icon Chevy Chase. Colin Jost sneakily dropped a Diddy joke during the SNL50 Weekend Update segment on Sunday, February 16, 2025. (X)

The NBC show’s famous skit Weekend Update’s star Colin Jost (alongside Michael Che) didn’t miss a beat while swinging a cheeky hit at the disgraced Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The ‘Bad Boy for Life,’ who’s currently being held behind bars at the notorious Brooklyn prison, Metropolitan Detention Centre, awaits his trial in the wake of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Ever since the rap kingpin’s scandal and allegations dating back decades have surfaced, his infamous parties have also been put under the microscope.

The ‘white parties’ in question often hosted Hollywood’s A-listers. Federal charges against the Revolt founder also suggest that they were a front for questionable sexual orgies and possibly even uncalled-for sexual encounters that resulted in alleged victims being drugged and violated.

SNL50: Colin Jost drags Diddy without name-dropping him

Jost took a shady shot at Diddy without actually naming him in one of his opening jokes of the Weekend Update segment. “There are so many famous hosts and musical guests here tonight that some huge names... have to watch from Studio 8G next door as well as from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn,” the SNL host said.

Colin Jost noticeably didn’t drag any other celebrity into the “joke,” either.

Dave Chappelle also previously roasted Diddy on SNL

This wasn’t the first time a snide remark targeting Diddy made it into SNL’s script. In January, legendary comedian Dave Chappelle unleashed his two cents on Sean Combs’ ‘Freak offs’ and hilariously concluded why he was possibly never invited to his ill-famed parties.

“I’ve been in a lot of trouble in my day but this guy Puffy, oh buddy, this guy is in an enormous amount of trouble; I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this,” the veteran comedian said while smoking a cigarette. “They’d be like, ‘Well how were all these people you know at the freak-off and you were the only one who wasn’t at the freak-off?’ And I thought about it for a minute and I said, ‘Oh my God — I’m ugly,’” he continued joking.

“That was a tough way to find that out. Can you imagine if you were me reading the newspaper and found out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me?”

Chappelle eventually also touched on the disgraced rapper’s Miami and LA homes being raided last year, with discoveries including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. “I’m 51 and I don’t think I’ve ever finished a bottle of baby oil in my life,” the comedian went on. “Clearly, Puff is committed to the lifestyle. A thousand bottles? Thank God they caught him before those fires — can you imagine the mushroom cloud over his house?” he said in correlation with the LA wildfires.

As for why he wasn’t at the ‘Freak offs,’ Chappelle joked, “I’m ugly. That’s a tough way to find that out. Can you imagine you and me reading a newspaper and found out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me. Well, that really hurts. I’m glad they didn’t call me, though.”