Aubrey Plaza makes first appearance since husband Jeff Baena's death at SNL50 anniversary show, pays a special tribute

Aubrey Plaza makes first public appearance

Aubrey had previously hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) two years ago, but this time she took the stage to introduce a musical performance by Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. This was her first public appearance since Jeff’s death. She had also skipped the Golden Globe Awards, where she was scheduled to present.

Aubrey did not appear on the red carpet before the event. She was dressed in black dress pants and a black blazer with a simple tee underneath.

According to Deadline, her decision to wear a tie-dye shirt, might have been a subtle tribute to her late husband.

“Jeff got really into tie-dyeing during the quarantine. So, I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us (at the nuptials),” Aubrey said in a 2021 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show about their wedding.

At SNL50, Miley with Brittany and The Roots. They performed Nothing Compares 2 U, the song made famous by the late Sinéad O’Connor.

More about Jeff’s death

In January, Jeff was found dead at a Los Angeles residence. According to medical examiner records reviewed by Us Weekly, Jeff’s official cause of death is listed as suicide. No additional causes or suspicious circumstances surrounding Jeff’s passing were listed. The couple had been together for more than a decade before they secretly married each other in 2020. The couple had no children together.

Aubrey broke her silence three days after her husband’s passing in a statement from the couple’s family. “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” the statement obtained by The Post read.

Jeff was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment. He was best known for co-writing a 2004 indie film titled I Heart Huckabees, which starred Jude Law, Mark Wahlberg and Naomi Watts.