Aubrey Plaza deletes her Instagram account a week after husband Jeff Baena’s death

Aubrey Plaza off Instagram

The account which was previously active now doesn’t exist. When one searches for Aubrey’s account, Instagram now displays the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Aubrey’s decision to erase her account comes after Jeff died at the age of 47. Jeff was found dead at a Los Angeles residence earlier this month. According to medical examiner records reviewed by Us Weekly, Jeff’s official cause of death is listed as suicide.

No additional causes or suspicious circumstances surrounding Jeff’s passing were listed. Jeff was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

Aubrey Plaza issues a statement

Some days ago, Aubrey had broken her silence for the first time after her husband’s death. “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” Aubrey, along with Baena’s family, told Page Six in a statement on January 5.

Before acknowledging her husband’s death, the Parks and Recreation alum’s rep gave a statement to Deadline that read, “The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”

The couple had been together for more than a decade before they secretly married each other in 2020. Aubrey later revealed the news in an Instagram post. The couple had no children together.

Jeff, a writer and director, was best known for co-writing a 2004 indie film titled I Heart Huckabees, which starred Jude Law, Mark Wahlberg and Naomi Watts. He wrote 2014’s Life After Beth, 2020’s Horse Girl and 2022’s Spin Me Round.