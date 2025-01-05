Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Aubrey Plaza gushed about ‘darling husband’ Jeff Baena in last Instagram post before his death

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 05, 2025 06:07 PM IST

Writer-director Jeff Baena was found dead at a Los Angeles residence on Friday. He reportedly died by suicide. He was 47.

Writer-director Jeff Baena’s death has shocked his fans and well-wishers. Now, an Instagram post has surfaced which shows his wife and actor Aubrey Plaza gushing about him. It seems to be the final Instagram post she shared with him. Also read: What makes Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's onscreen partnership one of the most cherished in indie Hollywood

Jeff had been dating Aubrey for three years before she starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth.
Jeff had been dating Aubrey for three years before she starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth.

Aubrey Plaza was 'proud' of her husband

Aubrey Plaza praised Jeff in what seems to be her first and only public Instagram post with him. The post dates back to May 2021.

The Parks and Rec actor congratulated Jeff on his “new assignment” with the film, Spin Me Round. She also shared photographs of herself with Jeff as they looked into each other’s eyes on a film set.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that take us to Italia to cause some more trouble,” she captioned the post.

“Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) … and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!”

Tributes have been pouring in on the post ever since the news of Jeff’s death emerged. “So sorry for your loss,” one wrote, with another writing, “He was a proud and beautiful man he truly was kind”.

“My heart goes out to his family, friends, and his wife but especially his mother. she lost her baby boy, her child, at such a young age and what killed him was his own thoughts. life can so easily change. enjoy the time you have with the people around you 'cause you never know if that’s the last time you’ll see them,” one user shared, with another adding, “I’m so sorry for your loss. We all love and support you, Aubrey”.

Jeff Baena found dead at LA home

Writer-director Jeff Baena was found dead at a Los Angeles residence on Friday. He died at the age of 47. He reportedly died by suicide. As per E! News, Los Angeles medical examiner records have confirmed the same.

Jeff was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

Jeff's independent films included The Little Hours. Aubrey was his frequent creative collaborator. He co-wrote David O Russell's 2004 film I Heart Huckabees and wrote and directed five of his own films, four of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

He had been dating Aubrey for three years before she starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth. Jeff's other directing credits include 2022's Spin Me Round, a dark comedy that stars Allison Brie, who co-wrote the script, as well as Joshy, a dramedy with Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. Allison and Jeff also collaborated on Horse Girl, a 2020 psychological drama.

Jeff is survived by Aubrey, as well as his mother, Barbara Stern, stepfather, Roger Stern, father, Scott Baena and stepmother, Michele Baena.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On