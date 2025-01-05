When Aubrey Plaza gushed about ‘darling husband’ Jeff Baena in last Instagram post before his death

Writer-director Jeff Baena’s death has shocked his fans and well-wishers. Now, an Instagram post has surfaced which shows his wife and actor Aubrey Plaza gushing about him. It seems to be the final Instagram post she shared with him. Also read: What makes Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's onscreen partnership one of the most cherished in indie Hollywood Jeff had been dating Aubrey for three years before she starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth.

Aubrey Plaza was 'proud' of her husband

Aubrey Plaza praised Jeff in what seems to be her first and only public Instagram post with him. The post dates back to May 2021.

The Parks and Rec actor congratulated Jeff on his “new assignment” with the film, Spin Me Round. She also shared photographs of herself with Jeff as they looked into each other’s eyes on a film set.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that take us to Italia to cause some more trouble,” she captioned the post.

“Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) … and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!”

Tributes have been pouring in on the post ever since the news of Jeff’s death emerged. “So sorry for your loss,” one wrote, with another writing, “He was a proud and beautiful man he truly was kind”.

“My heart goes out to his family, friends, and his wife but especially his mother. she lost her baby boy, her child, at such a young age and what killed him was his own thoughts. life can so easily change. enjoy the time you have with the people around you 'cause you never know if that’s the last time you’ll see them,” one user shared, with another adding, “I’m so sorry for your loss. We all love and support you, Aubrey”.

Jeff Baena found dead at LA home

Writer-director Jeff Baena was found dead at a Los Angeles residence on Friday. He died at the age of 47. He reportedly died by suicide. As per E! News, Los Angeles medical examiner records have confirmed the same.

Jeff was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

Jeff's independent films included The Little Hours. Aubrey was his frequent creative collaborator. He co-wrote David O Russell's 2004 film I Heart Huckabees and wrote and directed five of his own films, four of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

He had been dating Aubrey for three years before she starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth. Jeff's other directing credits include 2022's Spin Me Round, a dark comedy that stars Allison Brie, who co-wrote the script, as well as Joshy, a dramedy with Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. Allison and Jeff also collaborated on Horse Girl, a 2020 psychological drama.

Jeff is survived by Aubrey, as well as his mother, Barbara Stern, stepfather, Roger Stern, father, Scott Baena and stepmother, Michele Baena.