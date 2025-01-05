When Aubrey Plaza said isolating with husband Jeff Baena in pandemic ‘could have gone either way’

Jeff Baena, filmmaker best known for his collaborations with wife and actor Aubrey Plaza, has died at 47. He was found dead Friday morning at his Los Angeles home. The circumstances of his death remained unclear Saturday, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said it was investigating and a full report would not be available until the case is closed. (Also Read: Aubrey Plaza all smiles at NBA game two days before husband Jeff Baena’s death; was tapped for 2025 Golden Globes) Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies.

When Aubrey talked about isolating with Jeff

Jeff tied the knot with Aubrey in 2021 during the pandemic, 10 years after they began dating. The two also got together around the same time to make Cinema Toast, a footage anthology series, created by Jeff which marked Aubrey's directorial debut.

“Our house became this strange post-production facility and he's downstairs on his Zooms or on his sessions and I'm upstairs editing, we're just going back and forth. Yeah, it was very us. We were not baking sourdough bread, but we were sifting through hours of old movies and footage and re-cutting them together and just letting our minds go on a trip. So it was great,” Aubrey had told People.

‘Could have gone either way’

Aubrey said despite dating Jeff for over 10 years and working with him on four movies, she found it “crazy” to be isolating with each other because she's not used to being home. “And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess,” Aubrey had added.

Aubrey starred in Jeff's 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth. They reunited for his 2017 black comedy The Little Hours, and the 2022 dark comedy Spin Me Around, which starred Allison Brie in the lead role, who co-wrote the script with Jeff.

“The opportunities to create together, to do something creative where we're both fulfilled, it's like how rare is that? She's down and she's so talented, so I'm really lucky," Jeff had said about working with Aubrey in an interview with Reel Talker.