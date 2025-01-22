Colin Jost is ‘in trouble’ with wife Scarlett Johansson after dirty jokes on her on SNL: ‘She was so shocked’

During the final Saturday Night Live episode of 2024, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che's Weekend Update joke swap left Scarlett Johansson speechless. Now, Colin has revealed that his wife, Scarlett, was already aware he would be making some offensive jokes during the segment. Colin Jost on wife Scarlett Johansson's reaction to his offensive jokes.

Colin on Scarlett's reaction to his offensive jokes on SNL

On Monday, Colin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Jimmy praised the Christmas episode of SNL, calling it the "best Weekend Update I've ever seen." He also asked Colin if he got into trouble with his wife, Scarlett, after making some offensive jokes about her on the show.

Colin revealed that Scarlett knew about one of the Weekend Update Joke Swap bits beforehand. "I'm in trouble, I think, with a lot of people. Scarlett was genuinely so shocked. I was surprised by everything, but they gave her a heads-up," he said.

Colin explained that the writers asked Scarlett if she was okay with being included in some of the jokes. "And she was like, 'Sure! You know, whatever. I'm open to it,'" he told Fallon. However, she had no idea what the actual jokes would be. "So Scarlett is backstage like, 'Oh, my God! That’s what it is?!'" he added. When Jimmy asked if his reactions were genuine and not staged, Colin confirmed that he "can’t act that well."

Colin Jost's offensive jokes about Scarlett Johansson

The series of offensive jokes, written by Michael for Colin, included remarks about Scarlett’s age and her postpartum body. One of the jokes was, "Hey boo, y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday,” the comedian said, laughing. “Which means I’m about to get up out of there. Nah, nah. I’m just playing. We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t seen no pictures of him yet ’cause he’s Black as hell."

Another joke was, "Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping. I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid … Nah, nah, I’m just playing, baby. You know I don’t go downtown! Shiz! That’s gay as hell!" The jokes left Scarlett visibly shocked and speechless as she watched the show from the studio.