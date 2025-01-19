Dave Chappelle reveals why Diddy never invited him to 'freakoff' parties, issues ‘phenomenal’ message for Trump on SNL

Dave Chappell made a hilarious comeback on Saturday Night Live this weekend as he took dig at disgrace rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' freakoffs. He also weighed in on topics ranging from President-elect Donald Trump to the Los Angeles wildfires to the Israeli-Palestinian war. Dave Chappelle clarified that he only consented to host Saturday Night Live once again in order to burn off old Trump jokes while sitting on a stool and puffing on a cigarette.

Diddy was arrested in September and is now being charged with sex trafficking. He was denied bail after he entered a not guilty plea. He is currently being held in Brooklyn Jail, pending his May 5 trial.

“I’ve been in trouble in my day, but let me tell you, this guy, Puffy… this guy Puffy is in an enormous amount of trouble, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this. They’ve got this guy in a RICO case by himself!” Chappell begun his show with a swipe at Diddy.

Dave Chappell mocks Diddy

Chappelle further joked about how he had never received an invitation to any of Diddy's alleged “freakoffs” and realised that it was due to his “ugly” appearance.

“I thought about it, I said, oh my God... I’m ugly. Everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back and none of y’all called me? That really hurts!”

He later took a U-turn, stating that it was his “snitch energy” rather than his appearance. “I look like I’ll tell. The last thing you want to see at the orgy is me looking across at you,” he quipped.

During his show, Chappelle joked that he was “tired of being controversial” and planned to “turn over a new leaf.” He then paid tribute to ex-US President Jimmy Carter and then made a plea to Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration on Monday, stressing that “He's done it again, he'll be the 47th president.”

Chappelle has a message for Donald Trump

Chappelle, who left his popular show in 2024, went on to share a moving tale about Carter, who travelled to Palestine with little security.

“I will never forget the images of a former American president walking with no security, with thousands of Palestinians cheering him on, and when I saw that picture, it brought tears to my eyes. I said I don’t know if that’s a good president, but that right there, I am sure, is a great man. It made me feel very proud,” he said, highlighting his visits to Africa and Middle East.

After receiving applause from the audience, Chappelle declared “the presidency is no place for petty people” as Trump is set to take the oath of office on January 20.

He asked Trump to keep in mind that the whole world is “counting on you”.

“I mean it when I say this: Good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time,” he stated.

In reference to Los Angeles fires, Chappelle appealed to Trump to not got “humanity” and have “empathy” for displaced people despite the fact of they are in Palisades or Palestine.