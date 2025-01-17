Diddy was ‘obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William,’ made ‘more than 10’ attempts to bring them to his parties

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly desperate for Prince Harry and Prince William to attend his infamous parties, but the royals continued to reject the invitations. Diddy’s former representative Rob Shuter alleged that the rapper even offered to pay the royal brothers expenses if they attended his parties. Diddy was ‘obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William,' former rep says (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Diddy was arrested in September last year on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Following his arrest, his wild bashes came under intense scrutiny. Diddy has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty in court.

A video that resurfaced amid the music mogul’s legal woes showed him on the Graham Norton Show in 2011, where he revealed that William and Harry had been removed from his guest list. He explained that they could have been part of his events when they were younger.

"Hey, I was like, 'Why don't you come hang out with me?" Diddy said.

When the host asked Diddy if he still wanted Harry and William to attend his parties, the rapper replied, "Trust me, they are off the list."

‘Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William’

Diddy’s former representative, Rob Shuter, previously spoke to BBC about the Bad Boy Record founder's dream of having Harry and William at his parties. "Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William," Shuter said. "He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage."

However, Harry and William repeatedly turned down Diddy’s invites. “They were never part of his world,” Shuter said, adding that Diddy made "more than 10" attempts to convince them to attend his events.

In fact, it was previously also reported that Diddy was eager to meet Queen Elizabeth before her death in 2022. Journalist Celia Walden, who previously interviewed Diddy, said in a piece for the Daily Telegraph that he was "desperate" to meet the Queen. "The Queen of England. I don't know why I’ve never met her," Diddy allegedly told Walden. "She's never invited me to the palace – not yet, anyway."

At present, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial.