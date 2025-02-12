Sean Diddy files $100mn suit against NBC over reputational, financial damage caused by ‘Making of a Bad Boy’ documentary

Sean “Diddy” Combs has sued NBCUniversal and the production firm Ample for $100 million in defamation over the alleged distortions in their documentary “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.” Sean Diddy's lawyers stated in a lawyers that the documentary presumes their client “has committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors,(REUTERS)

In the suit filed in New York, the rapper's lawyers assert that the documentary presumes their client “has committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors, and attempts to crudely psychologize him,” Page Six reported.

“It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with 'a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein,'” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit dissects all of the purported lies that were broadcast on NBC and Peacock in January, including the suggestion that Combs, 55, was involved in Kim Porter's death in 2018. The couple, who was in an intermittent relationship, raised three children together.

Porter's former partner, Al B. Sure! (real name Albert Joseph Brown III), in the doc questioned the precise reason of death of the late model, which was determined to be lobar pneumonia. Additionally, he asserted that she was “gone because she was going to be the next Cassie Ventura.”

Ventura, who sporadically dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, filed a rape lawsuit against him in November 2023, and the two parties reached a 24-hour settlement. After a startling hotel security video confirmed the singer of "Me and U"'s explosive claims of domestic abuse, several alleged victims stepped forward.

Also Read: Kanye West’s 'FREE PUFF' request criticised by Diddy’s alleged victims’ lawyer

Sean Diddy Combs lawyers highlight findings of Kim Porter's death

However, Combs' attorneys contend in their suit that the doctor charged their client of “murdering the love of his life and mother to his children,” despite the fact that the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office concluded that there was “never any evidence of foul play”.

The Los Angeles Police Department concluded that there was “no criminal involvement in Kim Porter's death,” according to the doc that NBC released, but it did broadcast the coroner's findings.

Combs attorneys also contests the resurgence of a claim in the $30 million lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones alleging that the rapper had abused minors.

According to Combs' team, they informed NBC and Ample on or around December 10, 2024, that the statements in their doc were "unequivocally false," and that they had been "debunked" since they "lack any credible evidence". However, they still moved ahead with the release of the trailer and series.