Kanye West’s 'FREE PUFF' request criticised by Diddy’s alleged victims’ lawyer

Attorney Tony Buzbee has spoken out in response to Kanye West's recent demands for President Donald Trump to intervene and release Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The Bad Boy Records mogul has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September, where he is awaiting trial on serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution. Kanye West's plea for Trump to release Sean 'Diddy' Combs was met with backlash from attorney Tony Buzbee. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Tony Buzbee slams Kanye West

Recently West publicly showed his support for Diddy on X where he called him his “hero”. Following the rapper’s social media rant, Diddy's accuser’s lawyer, Buzbee, responded to his comments insisting that the disgraced mogul should “absolutely not” be allowed to be out of prison.

Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney representing Diddy’s former producer Rodney Jones and several other accusers, responded to West’s request, calling it a “foolhardy request.” Speaking to TMZ, he expressed his disapproval of West’s demand for Trump to intervene and secure Diddy’s release, emphasising that such a move was not in line with the gravity of the charges the mogul is facing, as reported by The Mirror US. West also teased the launch of a clothing line aimed at making money to support Diddy.

West’s request to Trump to free Diddy

In a string of social media posts, West asked Trump to “free” his “brother Puff” from MDC. In one tweet he wrote, “FREE PUFF” while in a separate tweet, he wrote, “@Yeezy.com I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50."

However, he corrected his comments when he realised Diddy “is not allowed to make or collect money while he's locked up". He then added that he would send the music mogul’s half of the profits to his son Justin Combs.