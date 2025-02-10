Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tom Cruise's ‘bizarre’ look in Super Bowl ad sparks cosmetic surgery rumours

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 10, 2025 08:55 PM IST

Fans react to Tom Cruise's unexpected appearance at Super Bowl LIX, questioning his altered appearance and speculating about possible cosmetic enhancements.

Super Bowl LIX fans got a major surprise on Sunday when Tom Cruise appeared on their screens before the big game. As he hyped up the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, viewers could not help but notice something striking — the 62-year-old acting legend looked remarkably different from his previous appearances. Fans quickly took to social media, expressing their disbelief over his new look.

Tom Cruise's unexpected appearance in a Super Bowl LIX promo raised eyebrows due to his altered look, prompting fans to speculate about cosmetic enhancements. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)
Tom Cruise's unexpected appearance in a Super Bowl LIX promo raised eyebrows due to his altered look, prompting fans to speculate about cosmetic enhancements. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

Also Read: Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole attends Super Bowl 2025 to support Eagles

Tom Cruise’s looks at Super Bowl sparks buzz

Several viewers of the Super Bowl ad agreed that the actor’s facial skin looked “stretched” out sparking rumours that Cruise allegedly underwent cosmetic surgeries before the shoot of the ad.

In the clip, the actor was seen slowly strutting to the centre in a darkened room where he is surrounded by screens featuring some of the most historical NFL moments. The video has a dramatic background score. Referencing his Mission: Impossible franchise Cruise said, “Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn't come along very often,” as reported by Daily Mail.

He added, “long, winding road here has all led to this.” As Cruise said that there are “always new heights waiting to be reached,” the clip then shifted to dramatic images of some of the biggest stars on the field, surrounded by an overwhelming sea of microphones arranged in a semicircle. Those featured in the clip included Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, DeAndrew Hopkins and Xavier Worthy while Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown represented the Philadelphia Eagles.

Netizens question Tom Cruise's appearance in Super Bowl ad

A user wrote on X, “Watching the Tom Cruise Super Bowl Promo and I swear he’s had to have had a facelift. How does he defy age?” A second user wrote, “I know that's supposed to be Tom Cruise, but why does it seem like it's not Tom Cruise?” A third user wrote, “Tom Cruise looks bizarre, awful.”

One user wrote, “I thought it was AI maybe its his clone.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On