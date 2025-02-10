Tom Cruise's ‘bizarre’ look in Super Bowl ad sparks cosmetic surgery rumours

Super Bowl LIX fans got a major surprise on Sunday when Tom Cruise appeared on their screens before the big game. As he hyped up the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, viewers could not help but notice something striking — the 62-year-old acting legend looked remarkably different from his previous appearances. Fans quickly took to social media, expressing their disbelief over his new look. Tom Cruise's unexpected appearance in a Super Bowl LIX promo raised eyebrows due to his altered look, prompting fans to speculate about cosmetic enhancements. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

Tom Cruise’s looks at Super Bowl sparks buzz

Several viewers of the Super Bowl ad agreed that the actor’s facial skin looked “stretched” out sparking rumours that Cruise allegedly underwent cosmetic surgeries before the shoot of the ad.

In the clip, the actor was seen slowly strutting to the centre in a darkened room where he is surrounded by screens featuring some of the most historical NFL moments. The video has a dramatic background score. Referencing his Mission: Impossible franchise Cruise said, “Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn't come along very often,” as reported by Daily Mail.

He added, “long, winding road here has all led to this.” As Cruise said that there are “always new heights waiting to be reached,” the clip then shifted to dramatic images of some of the biggest stars on the field, surrounded by an overwhelming sea of microphones arranged in a semicircle. Those featured in the clip included Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, DeAndrew Hopkins and Xavier Worthy while Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown represented the Philadelphia Eagles.

Netizens question Tom Cruise's appearance in Super Bowl ad

A user wrote on X, “Watching the Tom Cruise Super Bowl Promo and I swear he’s had to have had a facelift. How does he defy age?” A second user wrote, “I know that's supposed to be Tom Cruise, but why does it seem like it's not Tom Cruise?” A third user wrote, “Tom Cruise looks bizarre, awful.”

One user wrote, “I thought it was AI maybe its his clone.”