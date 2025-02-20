Kanye West and Bianca Censori are dropping a movie and it is far from R-rated

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are preparing to release a film together, but contrary to speculation, it’s not a sex tape. According to the Post, a source close to the rapper said that the couple has been working on a "fashion film" that offers an artistic perspective on their relationship. The film was originally set for release in November, just before their second wedding anniversary. Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori ‘releasing’ a film

The yet-to-be-released film reportedly features multiple vignettes and montages of West and Censori. The source described it as a visual representation of Kanye’s perception of Bianca. “It’s this view into his vision of her—if we were to see her through his eyes,” the insider shared, adding that the film encapsulates both the "calm and chaos" of their relationship.

Despite rumours about their relationship possibly ending, the source remains confident that Kanye still intends to release the project.

Global footage and unexpected releases

West, known for surprise drops, has filmed parts of the project across various international locations, including Japan, Italy, and Spain. The couple has been spotted on a worldwide tour before returning to Los Angeles in late January.

“She’s a star,” the source told the Post.“Ye drops [projects] when everyone’s least expecting them. He’s been filming everywhere. A little bit of in Japan. Scenes from Italy, Spain.”

Their film announcement follows recent headlines regarding Censori’s daring fashion choices, particularly her sheer ensemble at the Grammy Awards. Kanye’s unpredictable approach to project releases keeps fans guessing about when the film will actually debut.

Controversy surrounding Kanye West

While excitement builds around the fashion film, Kanye continues to spark controversy with his recent public statements and business moves. His antisemitic remarks on social media and the sale of a T-shirt featuring a Nazi symbol have fueled speculation about his marriage. However, a representative for West has denied reports that the couple is heading for divorce.

Additionally, rumours have resurfaced about a sex tape West allegedly made in 2012. Self-proclaimed "sex tape broker" Kevin Blatt recently posted a shirtless image of Kanye, reigniting past claims. West’s cousin, Lawrence Franklin, had previously stated in 2016 that Kanye paid $250,000 to prevent the tape’s release.

Apart from her involvement in the film, Censori, a trained architect, is reportedly eager to pursue her own artistic endeavors. Sources say she wants to hold an exhibition of her work and establish her career beyond just being Kanye’s wife. “She enjoys being taken care of, but she also wants to continue her career,” a second insider shared, adding that Kanye supports her ambitions.