Chhaava box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film earns 28 crore, total stands at 193 crore

Chhaava box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal's period drama is maintaining its momentum at the box office, refusing to lose steam even on weekdays. The film has continued to draw in audiences, sustaining its impressive box office performance. Also read: Chhaava: Prosthetic artiste shows better look at Vicky Kaushal's bloody, gory look from climax Chhaava box office collection day 5: The period drama released on February 14.

Box office report

According to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹28 crore (nett) on its sixth day for all languages. The total stands at ₹193.75 crore. The film had an overall 38.11 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Wednesday.

The film is on its way to becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹200-crore mark in 2025. It is also the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 now, beating the ₹168 crore mark of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.

About the film

Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, Chhaava, has been making waves since its release on February 14. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Akshaye Khanna portrays the emperor Aurangzeb. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Although Chhaava received mixed to positive reviews from critics, it has garnered immense praise from audiences, who have been appreciative of the film's narrative and performances.

“Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years,” Vicky told ANI, adding, “I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on”. The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.