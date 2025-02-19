Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhaava box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film earns 28 crore, total stands at 193 crore

BySugandha Rawal
Feb 19, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection day 5: Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, Chhaava, has been making waves since its release on February 14. 

Chhaava box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s period drama is maintaining its momentum at the box office, refusing to lose steam even on weekdays. The film has continued to draw in audiences, sustaining its impressive box office performance. Also read: Chhaava: Prosthetic artiste shows better look at Vicky Kaushal's bloody, gory look from climax

Chhaava box office collection day 5: The period drama released on February 14.
Chhaava box office collection day 5: The period drama released on February 14.

Box office report

According to Sacnilk, the film earned around 28 crore (nett) on its sixth day for all languages. The total stands at 193.75 crore. The film had an overall 38.11 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Wednesday.

The film is on its way to becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the 200-crore mark in 2025. It is also the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 now, beating the 168 crore mark of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.

About the film

Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, Chhaava, has been making waves since its release on February 14. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Akshaye Khanna portrays the emperor Aurangzeb. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Although Chhaava received mixed to positive reviews from critics, it has garnered immense praise from audiences, who have been appreciative of the film's narrative and performances.

“Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years,” Vicky told ANI, adding, “I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on”. The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On