Chhaava: Prosthetic artiste shows better look at Vicky Kaushal's bloody, gory look from climax

Preetisheel Singh is the artiste behind Vicky Kaushal's horrifying look from the climax of his latest movie Chhaava. On Saturday, the prosthetic artiste took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor from the movie's sets and offered a closed look at his work. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film beats 2025's all other Bollywood movies in just 3 days) Vicky Kaushal on the sets of his latest movie Chaavaa.

The making of Chhaava

A picture showed Vicky in what looks like a vanity van, drenched in fake blood and bits of prosthetic skin and flesh hanging off his body. The visual is too gory to digest. Another picture shows the actor chained, bruised and tortured with gaping wounds all over his body.

Fans of the movie praised the actor and the artiste's work. “We did not see Vicky skills, the protector of religion Mahavir Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was seen," wrote one. “Amazing work guys,” wrote another. “Incredible work!!! Hats off to makeup team. Jay Shambhuraje,” wrote a fan.

Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal has impressed the audience with his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film minted ₹33.10 crores at the Indian box office on day 1 and has collected ₹121 crore at the box office so far, as per the film's producers.

About the film and Vicky's prep

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar.

In a recent interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal admitted that this role was unlike any other, calling it his "toughest role" yet. The actor had to go through immense physical and mental preparation to embody the historical figure, both in terms of his appearance and his understanding of the era.

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years," Vicky said.