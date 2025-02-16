Menu Explore
Chhaava box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film mints 117 crore in 1st weekend

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 16, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection day 3: Laxman Utekar's historical action film had good openings and continued to collect more over the weekend.

Chhaava box office collection day 3: Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, opened in theatres this Friday to a good response. According to Sacnilk, the film saw a massive jump on its first Sunday and collected close to 50 crore on Sunday alone. (Also Read: Chhaava: 6 am and midnight shows added for Vicky Kaushal film in Maharashtra after huge demand, 97% occupancy)

Chhaava box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal plays plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.
Chhaava box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal plays plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

Chhaava box office collection

The website reports that Chhaava collected 49.63 crore net on its first Sunday, according to early estimates, taking its three-day total to 117.63 crore net. On its opening day, the historical action film brought in 31 crore, the highest for any Valentine’s Day film, breaking Gully Boy’s record, which had opened to 19.40 crore. It saw a 19.35% jump on Saturday, bringing in 37 crore, and it registered even better numbers on Sunday.

Katrina Kaif about Chhaava

After attending the screening of her husband Vicky’s film, Katrina Kaif was all praise for it. She wrote on Instagram, “@vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I'm so proud of you and your talent.” She also praised Laxman, producer Dinesh Vijan and the rest of the film’s team, writing, “The entire cast are phenomenal.... This is a film for the big screen ... so proud of the whole team.”

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman and produced by Dinesh under Maddock Films, Chhaava also stars Akshay Khanna and Diana Penty in lead roles. AR Rahman composed the film’s music and background score. Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye plays Aurangzeb, and Diana plays his daughter, Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.

