Emotional Katrina Kaif reviews Chhaava, calls Vicky Kaushal a 'chameleon' for his transformation: 'I'm in awe'

Katrina Kaif is highly impressed with Chhaava and showered praise on the lead performance of her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The actor took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to pen a review of the film, calling it a ‘cinematic experience’. (Also read: Chhaava box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal set for his biggest opening; to shatter Ranveer's Valentine's Day record) Katrina Kaif says she is lost for words at the impact of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

Katrina reviews Chhaava

Sharing Chhaava's poster in her new post, Katrina penned a review of the biopic drama in the caption. She began: “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.”

‘I’m so proud of you and your talent’

Praising Vicky's performance, Katrina wrote: “I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…🤍🤍🤍”

Katrina went on to add, “#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team.”

Katrina attended the Chhaava screening on Thursday evening with Vicky. She stunned in an embroidered floral saree. In a clip posted by a paparazzi account, Vicky can be seen holding her hand tightly as they pose for the media before making their way in for the screening.

Laxman Utekar's Chhaava is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. It stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai.