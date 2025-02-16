Chhaava: 6 am and midnight shows added for Vicky Kaushal film in Maharashtra after huge demand, 97% occupancy

Laxman Utekar's Chhaava has taken a smashing start at the box office in its first two days. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer has earned over ₹67 crore in the domestic market in its first two days and is on course to enter the ₹100 crore club in the opening weekend itself. Owing to the high demand for tickets, exhibitors are now adding late-night and early-morning shows, mostly in Maharashtra. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film shows 18% jump on 1st Saturday; crosses ₹67 crore) Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal plays Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the Laxman Utekar film.

Chhaava sees early morning, midnight shows

Chhaava is the biopic of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film shows Sambhaji's fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Given its historical context and Sambhaji's cult popularity in Maharashtra, the film has done well in the state. From Sunday, many theatres in Mumbai and Pune have started midnight shows for the film, extending the screening window by a couple of hours. Theatres in smaller centres have even started 6 am and 1 am shows, exhibitors inform HT.

Bollywood Hungama reported that show timings in various locations across Mumbai have been extended as late as 12.45 am, 1 am, 1.15 am, and even 1.30 am. However, these have not come into effect as of now. KoiMoi reported that as the occupancy hit 95% in Pune, many theatres opened 6 am shows in the city.

Chhaava's performance in Maharashtra

While Chhaava saw 50% occupancy across shows on Saturday, it increased to 69% for night shows. In Mumbai, the figure stood at a staggering 93%, while in Pune, it went up to 97%. Chhaava has done surprisingly well in the south, too, with centres like Chennai and Hyderabad reporting occupancy of 81% and 88%, respectively, for Saturday night shows.

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta. Critic reviews of the film have been mixed, with praise for the performances but criticism for the pacing.