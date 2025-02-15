Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal film mints 50 crore, biggest opening for Hindi historical

Vicky Kaushal-starrer period epic Chhaava has opened with a bang at the box office. The film's makers announced on Saturday that the historical action film collected ₹50 crore at the box office worldwide on day one. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal film sees biggest Valentine's Day opening ever, mints ₹31 crore) Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film has beaten Padmaavat

Chhaava worldwide box office collection

Maddock Films, the production house behind the film, shared the numbers of Chhaava on its official X handle on Saturday and said the movie has set the record of the “biggest opening ever for a historical Hindi film.”

"Yeh 'Chhaava ki dahaad' hai. Roared like a true warrior king! Biggest opening ever for a Historical Hindi Film. Book your tickets now," the studio wrote along with a poster. PTI reported that the studio said the movie collected ₹50 crore gross globally on the opening day. According to the makers, the film earned ₹33.1 crore net at the domestic box office.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in theatres on Friday.

Chhaava marks the third biographical film for Vicky Kaushal after Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.

In the movie, Vicky essays the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika plays Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife Maharani Yesubai and Khanna stars as Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Chhaava opened to mixed reviews from the critics, who praised Vicky and Akshaye's performances, but criticised the script and pacing of the film. The film is doing well on Saturday as well and looks set for a bumper opening weekend.

(With PTI inputs)