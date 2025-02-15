Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal film mints 50 crore, biggest opening for Hindi historical

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 15, 2025 02:36 PM IST

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 1: Makers of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer announced on Saturday that the film earned ₹50 crore on its opening day.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer period epic Chhaava has opened with a bang at the box office. The film's makers announced on Saturday that the historical action film collected 50 crore at the box office worldwide on day one. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal film sees biggest Valentine's Day opening ever, mints 31 crore)

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film has beaten Padmaavat
Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film has beaten Padmaavat

Chhaava worldwide box office collection

Maddock Films, the production house behind the film, shared the numbers of Chhaava on its official X handle on Saturday and said the movie has set the record of the “biggest opening ever for a historical Hindi film.”

"Yeh 'Chhaava ki dahaad' hai. Roared like a true warrior king! Biggest opening ever for a Historical Hindi Film. Book your tickets now," the studio wrote along with a poster. PTI reported that the studio said the movie collected 50 crore gross globally on the opening day. According to the makers, the film earned 33.1 crore net at the domestic box office.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, was released in theatres on Friday.

Chhaava marks the third biographical film for Vicky Kaushal after Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.

In the movie, Vicky essays the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika plays Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife Maharani Yesubai and Khanna stars as Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Chhaava opened to mixed reviews from the critics, who praised Vicky and Akshaye's performances, but criticised the script and pacing of the film. The film is doing well on Saturday as well and looks set for a bumper opening weekend.

(With PTI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On