Chhaava box office day one: Vicky Kaushal film registers biggest opening of 2025, mints 31 crore

Box office report

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film performed well on its first day at the box office. The film earned around ₹31 crore (nett) on its first day for all languages.

The film had an overall 35.17 per cent occupancy in Hindi on the opening day. When it comes to morning shows, they registered 30.51 per cent footfall, 34.50 per cent footfall in the afternoon and 40.51 in the evening.

With the total, Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's biggest opener ever, beating the ₹8.20 crore mark of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Chhaava has also become the biggest opening film of 2025 by surpassing Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which had collected ₹15.30 crore on its opening day last month.

Chhaava sold close to 5 lakh tickets across India in advance booking for its opening day, trade tracker Sacnilk reported.

About the film

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film’s score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

According to the Hindustan Times review, Chhaava “could have been a powerful tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Sambhaji. What stands between it and that goal, is bad editing and the excessive superherofication of the Maratha ruler. It's only in the moments where we see him humanised, where the film connects”.