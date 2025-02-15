Chhaava box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film on upward trajectory; mints 67 crore

Chhaava box office collection day 2: Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, opened in theatres this Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected more than ₹60 crore net in India. It crossed ₹50 worldwide on its opening day. (Also Read: Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal film mints ₹50 crore, biggest opening for Hindi historical) Chhaava box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal plays the titular character in the film.

Chhaava box office collection

The website reports that Chhaava collected ₹36.5 crore net on its first Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹67.5 crore net according to early estimates. On its opening day, the historical action film brought in ₹31 crore, the highest for any Valentine’s Day film, breaking Gully Boy’s record, which had opened to ₹19.40 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 44.18% for the Hindi version. Chhaava has also become the biggest opening film of 2025 by surpassing Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which collected ₹15.30 crore on its opening day last month.

Rashmika about Chhaava

In a series of photos and videos from the shooting of Chhaava, Rashmika confessed that she never considered a south Indian playing Maharani Yesubai. She wrote, “A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that's why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries.”

Describing her character, she wrote, “And then the maharani came in all her glory. She is fierce - she is powerful - she is graceful - she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to - it's so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words.”

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava also stars Akshay Khanna and Diana Penty in lead roles. AR Rahman composed the film’s music and background score. Vicky plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film, while Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye plays Aurangzeb, and Diana plays his daughter, Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.