Rashmika Mandanna faces backlash over 'I'm from Hyderabad' remark, internet feels its 'a smart career choice'

Rashmika Mandanna is from Coorg, a region in Karnataka. Though the actor made her foray into cinema with Kannada films, it is with Telugu cinema that she found fame. Over the years, many of her Kannada fans have accused her of 'disowning' her roots. A recent video clip of the actor saying she is from Hyderabad has only added fuel to the fire. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna says tags like ‘national crush’ don't convert to ticket sales: ‘The films you do matter’) Rashmika Mandanna faced the internet's ire over her recent statement at a Chhaava event.

The clip, shared widely on social media, is from a pre-release event of her new film Chhaava and sees Rashmika address the crowd from the stage. "Because I'm from Hyderabad, and I have come alone and today I hope I am a part of all of your family," she said. This leads to applause from the audience, and Rashmika pauses to thank them before flashing a smile.

Internet bashes Rashmika's remark

The short clip was shared without context on Twitter (now X), with the caption: "I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas. But when you make statements like this, I think they are right, and you deserve the backlash."

Many commented that this was usual for Rashmika to make statements such as these. One wrote, "I just feel she tries to over impress Telugu audience and Telugu film fraternity and ends up with statements like this." Another added, "What an opportunist."

Some had a more balanced take on it. One tweet read, "It's a bigger market, so a smart career choice over loyalty."

Fans defend the actor's statement

Many fans of the actor defended her too. One shared a tweet of Rashmika from 2024 where she spoke about her love for Coorg and wrote, "She always claims she is from Coorg & wears Kodava sarees. U people bring out any clip without context & blame her. She meant she is staying in hyd now, she came from hyd to mumbai with a broken foot. Otherwise 1000 other times she said she's from coorg!"

Others criticised the people trolling her. One wrote, "It's a vicious circle ... Why will she want an identity from where she gets trolled every day." Another added, "She decided to do this because you people trolled for her personal life choice .. so changed her birthplace .. trolled her again .. this is no one should cross limits at this point" Many others posted recent interview clips where the actor spoke about Coorg.

About Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika was born to Kodavu Hindu parents in Virajpet, a town in Karnataka. She grew up in Coorg and made her acting debut with Kirik Party, a Kannada film, in 2016. She found further success with Chamak the following year.

In 2018, she ventured into Telugu cinema with Chalo and tasted success with hits like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika gained nationwide fame with the success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). She made her Hindi film debut in 2022 with Goodbye and her first Bollywood hit with Animal.