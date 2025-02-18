Kanye West and his muses: A look at the women he has dressed as he romanced

A minute look at the women Kanye West has dated in the past tells us there is more than what meets the eye. It has got to do with a fashionable makeover for his lovers. Here is a look at the striking after-effects of his muses when he dated them. (Left) Bianca Censori before she dated Kanye; (Right) Her fashion transition after Bianca started dating Kanye West(Photos: Instagram)

Amber Rose

(Left) Amber Rose before she dated Kanye; (Right) Her fashion transition after Amber started dating Kanye West(Photos: Instagram)

With two distinct personal styles, it wasn't really a match made in heaven for fashion when Ye started dating rapper Amber Rose in 2008. However, the then couple still became front-row fixtures and even attended the MET Gala together in 2009. He styled her for a magazine shoot as she donned a figure-hugging number and soon was seen in such styles. Rose switched to more minimalistic and monochromatic styles for the two years that they dated. From a lover of bold and adventurous hues like "electric pink and yellow", she quickly made a shift to "nude and bone hues".

Kim Kardashian

(Left) Kim Kardashian before she dated Kanye; (Right) Her fashion transition after Kim started dating Kanye West(Photos: Instagram)

Having played muse to Ye for more than nine years since they started dating in 2012, businesswoman Kim Kardashian's style has seen a total transformation over the years. From giving her a closet makeover by clearing her wardrobe at the start of their relationship — throwing out pattern-heavy pieces and making space for the less is more vibe, it has been a journey to say the least for Kardashian's style. She later started embracing solid colours, face-obscuring masks and following Ye's footsteps and even made Balenciaga her go-to place for all things fashion.

Irina Shayk

While it was a brief period that they dated each other, Shayk walked in Ye's Fall 2012 show at Paris Fashion Week for his pre-Yeezy Kanye West label. In the recent years, after they broke up, Shayk has also sported a series of Yeezy designs.

Julia Fox

(Left) Julia Fox before she dated Kanye; (Right) Her fashion transition after Julia started dating Kanye West(Photos: Instagram)

When actor Julia Fox and Ye started dating, they stirred up the internet as they made fashionable public appearances, one after another. From red carpet debut in matching denim looks to sitting in the front row at Paris Fashion Week in matching black leather ensembles to West stepping in as Fox's make-up artist, it was a complete makeover.

Chaney Jones

(Left) Chaney Jones before she dated Kanye; (Right) Her fashion transition after Chaney started dating Kanye West(Photos: Instagram)

With an uncanny resemblance to Kardashian, model Chaney Jones is famous for dressing similarly to the rapper’s ex. Ye and Jones even were spotted shopping during the early days of their courtship at Balenciaga. Switching up her style to a black colour palette, she was often spotted twinning with the rapper on most occasions.

Bianca Censori

(Left) Bianca Censori before she dated Kanye; (Right) Her fashion transition after Bianca started dating Kanye West(Photos: Instagram)

From swapping her long brunette hair for a platinum blond pixie cut to embracing her black tresses again, Bianca Censori has completely adopted the Yeezy aesthetic since she started romancing West. From a sexy style, monochromatic neutrals to sheer, stretchy fabrics and the recent naked dress at the 2025 Grammys red carpet, it was a complete makeover.