Bianca Censori could ‘ask for lot more than $5M’ in divorce settlement from Kanye West: Here's why

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, has denied recent reports from the Daily Mail claiming that the couple has broken up. The media outlet also suggested the couple might be heading for a quick divorce, with a reported $5 million settlement, however, now it seems Bianca could potentially receive more. Bianca Censori may receive more than the rumoured $5M in divorce from Kanye West due to California law and his recent earnings. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Bianca may end up with more than $5 million post-divorce

Despite the denial, the pair has not been spotted together in public for several days, with reports revealing that Kanye has been staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, while his wife is believed to be residing at their nearby $35 million gated home. Attorney Neama Rahmani of West Coast Trial Lawyers has weighed in on the reported divorce, stating that Bianca could be entitled to much more than the rumoured $5 million settlement.

He told The US Sun, “I would advise Bianca to ask for a lot more than the $5 million that was previously reported.” The lawyer continued, “California is a community property state and without a prenup, she is entitled to half of Kanye's earnings during the past two years, minus any community obligations. Kanye made a lot more than $10 million during this time.”

He added, “He's currently unrepresented in several of the lawsuits against him. Bianca is a witness in many of those lawsuits, so Kanye better make sure she is happy and doesn't turn on him."

West claims $40 Million earned amid anti-Semitic backlash

Earlier this month, Kanye West claimed to have regained his billionaire status, two years after facing major setbacks, including being dropped by brands like Adidas and Balenciaga. He shared a message from Eton Venture Services at the start of the year which read, “In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77 billion as confirmed by Eton Venture Services. The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."

However, since he made the post, his Yeezy website was dropped by Shopify over the sale of a controversial Swastika T-shirt after he made offensive remarks against the Jewish community on X.

Despite the potential setback of losing revenue from his online store until he secures new e-commerce software, Kanye has continued to make millions. He has generated significant income through his listening parties, his recent Vultures album, and his clothing line. Remarkably, he claimed on X that he earned $40 million the day after his latest antisemitic comments.