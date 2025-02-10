Kanye West deactivates X hours after Super Bowl ad with Gotham's Joker aura: End to Nazi, Diddy love rant?

Kanye West has once again bid X/Twitter farewell. The controversial rapper's social media profile seemingly disappeared on Sunday while the Super Bowl fever was at its peak. Kanye West's Super Bowl ad goes viral on X.(X @Kurrco)

Just days after owning up to his self-proclaimed Nazi status in an online rant praising Hitler, and spelling out his brotherhood for disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Ye has turned his back on X. Having returned to mainstream headlines for all sorts of controversies since the Grammys Sunday, the “Heartless” rapper tweeted on February 9, “I'm logging out of Twitter. ”

“I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight,” he wrote on X before his account vanished into thin air.

Kanye West's Super Bowl ad reminds X of Joker broadcasting a message to Gotham City

West's X exit came right after he took over national TV screens for an unexpected Super Bowl ad. “I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth so, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone,” he said during the ad slot, urging viewers to “go to Yeezy.com.”

Popular X user ‘kira,’ whose internet takes often go viral on the micro-blogging platform, drew parallels between Kanye's Super Bowl ad and Batman supervillain Joker. “This is like when the Joker is broadcasting a message to the citizens of gotham city,” they wrote online.

As the post attracted more eyeballs, other users joined in, dropping actual comparison photos of Heath Ledger's iconic antagonist from the original Christopher Nolan superhero franchise.

Fans unable to find Kanye West's Twitter account

Before the “Vultures” artist's account lost focus on X, a “content warning” was affixed to his profile. In light of his recent antisemitic rants, ye's account was granted a “sensitive content” warning, which read: “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content.”

The caution sign appeared on his account and several of his posts on February 9, 2025, while the 2025 Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was still underway.

Last week, Ye bombarded his account with a series of antisemitic posts. “I'm a Nazi. I don't like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely over in no Hennessy,” he wrote in one such all-caps tirade. Additionally, he even called for Diddy's release from the federal prison, Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, asking to “free” his “brother.”