‘Birds of a feather’: Anti-Diddy legal squad blasts Kanye West's foolhardy ‘free Puff’ rant

Seemingly coming out of hiding after his self-imposed exile to Tokyo, Kanye West is back to stirring controversies. After weeks of reports fuelling theories that the rapper was possibly taking refuge in Japan until the Diddy scandal blew over, Ye did, in fact, come out in full support of Sean Combs. This week, Kanye West resumed his social media rants by calling for Sean Diddy Combs' release from federal prison.

The trio of attorneys backing Diddy’s alleged victims – Tony Buzbee, Lisa Bloom and Tyrone Blackburn – couldn’t stand by the “Vultures” album-maker’s SNS rant. As West called for his pal’s release from the federal lockup, these lawyers doubled down on not allowing for the Revolt founder’s release from the notorious Brooklyn prison.

Also read | Hailey is over Justin Bieber amid marital woes, says expert: Something ‘bigger than just a fight’

Lawyers repping alleged Diddy victims slam Kanye West's request to free the rapper

Having filed a slew of lawsuits based on their clients’ rape, sexual abuse and sex trafficking, Tony Buzbee told TMZ that the possibility of his bail has also surfaced on several accounts in court. However, each time, the rap kingpin’s request for bond has been rejected despite Diddy’s consistent denial of all accusations.

Meanwhile, ex-Diddy producer Rodney Jones’ (and others) attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, has slammed Kanye West’s request for Combs’ release as a “foolhardy request.” As for the musicians’ link, Blackburn said, “Birds of a feather flock together.” Further taking a swipe at Ye’s Grammy red carpet appearance, he suggested the rapper take medication and stop coercing his wife to do his bidding.

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also described the rappers’ ties using the same “Birds of a feather” idiom.

Kanye West finally breaks silence on Diddy case months after Tokyo escape

At a time when other former associates of the disgraced hip hop mogul have appeared to distance themselves from him in light of his 2024 arrest and numerous sex crime allegations, West has unexpectedly hit the U-turn.

Days after his and his wife Bianca Censori’s infamous naked Grammy stunt, Kanye shot back into the focus of US mainstream pop culture. With the spotlight on him, the “Heartless” rapper took back control of his social media autonomy on Thursday night and called for his music industry pal’s release from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, NY.

Also read | Silent killer: Diddy trauma worsening Justin Bieber's health amid Hailey divorce rumours | Report

Kanye West's controversial online rants resume

“FREE PUFF,” he began his tirade in full caps. “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND BITCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T.”

Name-dropping Chris Brown, he continues, “WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING. I WAS P—Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF.”

Making another eye-widening social media move, he ended up following DIddy’s son Christian on Instagram, after only hitting the follow button on his wife’s account since the Grammys antic.

“… FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE [sic] OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME,” he wrote in his caption. “LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.”

Since his September arrest in Manhattan, Diddy has been held behind bars in Brooklyn. His trial is scheduled to start in May.