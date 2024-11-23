Dawn Richard's lawyer claims the singer was ‘groped and sexually assaulted’ by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Dawn Richard, a former member of two music groups formed by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has come forward with allegations of sexual abuse and mistreatment by the music mogul. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, has described the environment Richard endured as “absolutely terrifying.” Combs is currently jailed on multiple charges, while Richard's attorney details claims of violence and manipulation. Combs denies the allegations, labeling them as baseless and fabricated for profit.(File Images)

Richard rose to fame as part of Danity Kane, a girl group formed through MTV’s Making the Band in 2005. Later, she joined Combs and Kalenna Harper to form Diddy-Dirty Money in 2010. The trio disbanded in 2012.

Richard filed a lawsuit against Combs in September, accusing him of sexually abusing her and witnessing his alleged physical assault of Cassie Ventura, his then-girlfriend. Combs is currently held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. His attorneys made a third attempt to secure his release on bail on Friday, November 22, with a decision expected next week.

Richard alleges abuse and threats from Diddy in BBC interview

While sitting for an interview with the BBC's Newsnight aired on November 21, Bloom detailed the accusations. “Richard alleged that Combs ‘groped and grabbed her body parts, sexually assaulted her,’” Bloom said, and added, “He not only failed to pay her money that was promised to her, but actually prevented her from eating and sleeping during those years - just treated her terribly.”

Richard also alleged that she witnessed Combs’ “severe acts of violence” toward Ventura and other women during their time working together.

Combs has denied the accusations. His attorney, Erica Wolff, called the claims baseless in a statement to People Magazine, saying he was “shocked and disappointed by the lawsuit” and accusing Richard of fabricating the allegations “in the hopes of trying to get a pay day.”

Bloom revealed that when Richard confronted Combs about his behaviour, “she was threatened with more physical violence. She said Sean Combs had a vicious temper and she was absolutely terrified of him ... [it was] just a really violent, tumultuous atmosphere.”

Bloom also disclosed that she is representing another individual alleging misconduct by Combs at his infamous “freak-off” parties, where he allegedly arranged sexual acts involving sex workers. “Many other people already have come forward with the allegations that people were drugged, that they were forced into sexual activity in order to have business deals with Sean Combs,” she said.