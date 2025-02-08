Hailey is over Justin Bieber amid marital woes, says expert: Something ‘bigger than just a fight’

Unfortunately, former teen sensation Justin Bieber has been in the news for reasons that haven’t necessarily had anything to do with music for a while. The most recent headlines surrounding the 30-year-old singer, who recently embraced fatherhood, have sounded the alarm for trouble in paradise with his socialite wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's recent public outings have particularly fuelled split rumours.

With more speculations about how his former associate Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ last year arrest has been weighing down on him, Beliebers are worried about their favourite artist more than ever. His noticeably fatigued disposition has further inflated fears about his potentially deteriorating health.

With medical experts already having weighed in on what is possibly dragging Justin down, a body language expert has also divulged her two cents. Insisting that the “Baby” hitmaker “looks like he’s not healthy, and as if he hasn’t slept,” Patti Wood lifted the lid on the possibility that Hailey Bieber is done with keeping up with her partner’s troubles.

Also read | Meghan Markle split rumours quashed again? Duchess to support Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Body language expert on Justin and Hailey Bieber's divorce rumours

Wood, the author of “SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, told The US Sun, “They’re very far apart.” Looking at a photo of the couple in New York City earlier this week, she noted the American model “is way ahead of him.”

Also pointing out Justin’s sleepwear attire choice, he said, “When you wear sleepwear out and about, it’s projecting that you want to be tucked away safe in bed. With a bathrobe and slippers and a onesie, it’s as if he’s saying, 'I wish I was a little boy, I want to return to childhood.”

Justin Bieber’s recent social media activity became a hot topic of discussion, with many worried fans turning the pages back to his teen days of newfound stardom.

Not long ago, the “What Do You Mean” crooner unfollowed his former mentor Usher, former manager from SB Projects Allison Kaye, ex-bodyguard Kenny Hamilton, former ‘swag coach’ Ryan Good (also best man at the singer’s wedding), and songwriter-producer Poo Bear (collaborated on songs like “Purpose,” “Changes” and “Journals”) after cutting ties with Scooter Braun. It resulted in his fans again questioning the possibility of Bieber having been mistreated at the hands of the music industry at a young age.

Justin Bieber reportedly ‘in pain’

Digging deeper into the couple’s body language, the expert dissected, “This doesn’t look to be just a fight, but something bigger.” Of Justin’s expressions, she said that they indicated “shame and sadness.” From yet another snap from this week, Patti picked up that Justin’s feeble steps signalled him saying, “I’ve made some bad steps or mistakes.”

She added, “He seems in pain and wants people to notice he’s in pain. His strange clothing is attention-seeking.”

Also read | Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively in hot water over Justin Baldoni clash? Discord over ‘dragons’ remark

Has the celebrity couple split up?

The “Sorry” singer seemed to have also unfollowed his own wife, Hailey, while severing SNS ties with the aforementioned associates. Shortly after that, he followed her account again, clarifying in a statement: “SOMEONE WENT ON MY ACCOUNT AND UNFOLLOWED MY WIFE. S**T IS GETTING SUSS OUT HERE.”

In the months leading up to Justin’s concerning transformation in the new year, the pair has tried their best to quell the divorce rumours. However, the case has only appeared to have slipped from their clutches in recent weeks with reports underscoring, “Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.”

As per the official stand, the couple is still together. They welcomed their first child last year, proudly announcing the news in August.