Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal recreate ‘When Harry Met Sally’s’ famous fake orgasm scene for Super Bowl ad

More than three decades after the release of When Harry Met Sally, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have reunited to recreate the film’s most iconic scene - this time, with a delicious twist. The beloved duo appear in a new Super Bowl commercial for Hellmann’s, bringing their rom-com magic back to Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City, where their famous fake orgasm scene originally took place. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite to recreate a famous scene(X/@Hellmanns)

The Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events in the United States, is also known for its high-profile commercials. With millions of viewers tuning in, brands use the occasion to showcase creative and often humorous ads. This year, Hellmann’s has capitalised on nostalgia by bringing back Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal to reprise their legendary roles.

Yes! Yes! Yes!

In the Hellmann’s Super Bowl commercial, Meg Ryan and Crystal return to the famed deli, dressed similarly to their characters from the film. Harry, looking amused, says, “I can’t believe they let us back in this place.” Sally, unfazed, responds, “Nobody remembers that.”

The ad then takes a fun turn when Sally takes a bite of her sandwich and finds it lacking something. The solution? A generous serving of Hellmann’s mayonnaise. After taking another bite, she re-enacts her famous fake orgasm performance, much to the astonishment of other diners.

The commercial ends with Sydney Sweeney, star of Anyone But You, making a surprise cameo to deliver the legendary line: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Watch the ad below:

When Harry Met Sally released in 1989 and became one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. Written by the late Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, the film follows the evolving relationship between Harry Burns (Crystal) and Sally Albright (Ryan) as they navigate love and friendship in New York City.

Crystal told People magazine that the timing felt right to recreate the scene.

“It was our 35th anniversary of the film, and it's the first time that we've been offered something like that,” he said. “It was a really fun idea, and the approach was right.”