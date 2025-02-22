Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced and single, JLo drops Affleck from her legal name

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again single. The couple's divorce was finalised on Friday after months-long legal process. This has also led to JLo officially dropping Ben's last name from her legal name, signifying the end of the relationship. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez ‘still very much in love’ with Ben Affleck and planning to close the gap with this move) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 13, 2024. (REUTERS)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce

AP reported that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Jennifer and Ben's divorce settlement on January 6, and declared that it would take effect on February 21, after California's required six months passed since Lopez filed to dissolve their two-year-old marriage. The document said they settled through mediation in September, avoiding the kind of drawn-out court fight that other celebrity couples have gone through.

Jennifer Lopez has now dropped the Affleck from her legal name. While most of the financial details were kept private, the verdict clarified that neither star will pay the other spousal support, and they have no children together so custody is not an issue.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage

Jennifer and Ben, America's sweethearts, married in July 2022. But she filed for divorce in August 2024. The filing said they had separated more than a year earlier.

This was their second stint as a couple. In the early 2000s, they met, fell in love, got engaged and starred together in the infamous Gigli and Jersey Girl in 2004. But the engagement was short-lived as they split up that same year, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye. But to the joy of many fans and perhaps the doubt of others, they got back together two decades later and got married.

Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, in 2018. Lopez has been married four times and has twins with singer Marc Anthony.