Jennifer Lopez's ‘ego is crushed’ after recent movie failures and divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez may be basking in the success of her Sundance Film Festival hit Kiss of the Spider Woman, but she's also facing a tough time in her career. The 55-year-old actress has recently been nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award (Razzie), a nod to the year's worst films. This comes as a blow to her ego, following a string of disappointments, including harsh criticism of her self-produced film This Is Me... Now and the cancellation of tour dates due to low ticket sales. J.Lo, however, reassured fans, saying she needed to spend more time with her children during this period. Jennifer Lopez's ego is 'crushed' after a Razzie nomination and divorce, despite career highs. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Is Amber Heard reinventing herself with a new name and life in Spain after her divorce from Johnny Depp?

Lopez is taking her recent movie failures ‘very badly’

Talking about the dubious honour, the source told RadarOnline, “Jennifer is taking it very badly,” adding that the information has hurt her, “At this point, she feels like she can't catch a break. Last year was by far the toughest of her life.” The insider shared that Jennifer Lopez is particularly humiliated by the Razzie nomination, especially given the recent collapse of her marriage to Ben Affleck. The source shared, “Her ego is crushed.”

Despite the personal setbacks, J.Lo has found solace in her work, particularly in Kiss of the Spider Woman, where she spoke about the film's love-centered narrative. During promotional interviews, she revealed that, even amid her own struggles, she remains deeply moved by the movie's message about love, resilience, and finding strength in difficult times, showing her ability to connect with the story on a personal level despite the challenges she’s faced off-screen. Just weeks after her divorce was finalised her divorce the singer admitted that falling in love is still “important” to her, as reported by RadarOnline.

Also Read: Lady Gaga extends 'open invitation' to Bradley Cooper for her wedding with a ‘plus one’ for Gigi Hadid

Lopez’s movie was her lifelong dream

Previously, the On The Floor singer described the project as her lifelong dream. She siad, “I've been waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it.” The singer also highlighted the strong message of the movie “that love heals all divides."

Despite their recent split, Lopez seems to be making moves to remain close to her ex, Affleck, both emotionally and physically. The Let's Get Loud singer is reportedly eyeing a new home in Brentwood, just a stone’s throw away from his residence.

Insiders revealed that Lopez is not ready to completely close the door on their relationship and hopes to stay in the same upscale neighbourhood. Even if the deal for her new place falls through, sources claim she is determined to find a property nearby, signalling that her connection to Affleck may still hold some significance in her life. The source told the media outlet, “Jennifer is acting as though she's fine with this new stage in their relationship – but she's still very much in love with Ben.”