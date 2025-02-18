Is Amber Heard reinventing herself with a new name and life in Spain after her divorce from Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard is stepping into a new chapter of her life, leaving behind the drama of her high-profile courtroom battle with Johnny Depp. After packing up and relocating with her daughter, she traded the U.S. for a fresh start in Spain. But the changes don't stop there—Heard has also adopted a new name, Martha Jane Cannary, signalling her desire for a complete reset. While it may seem like she's embracing a quieter life away from the spotlight, there's more to her reinvention than meets the eye. Amber Heard relocates to Spain for a fresh start, adopting the name Martha Jane Cannary.(Twitter)

Why Heard choose to be Martha Jane Cannary?

The new name Heard chose for herself may sound similar to many and rightly so as the actual name of Calamity Jane was Martha Jane Canary. The Wild West icon was a symbol of a woman who did not tolerate nonsense from anyone. The actress probably chose the name for the very same reason as she might see herself as the modern version of an outlaw with her only dodging media instead of the real ones. It is also possible that she just happens to be a fan of cowboy history but the name marks her bold choice.

A different name is the beginning of dodging unwanted attention as a famous personality. Heard has been one of the most talked-about celebrities and not in the best way one would imagine. Moreover, people are less obsessed with US celebrities which provides the actor a chance to live a semi-normal life since she shifted there after her divorce drama with Depp, as reported by KoiMoi.

Amber Heard’s shift to Spain

Heard's move to Spain marks a deliberate escape from the relentless spotlight that followed her through her legal battles. According to TMZ, after enjoying a peaceful stint in Mallorca, she settled in Madrid, drawn to its blend of culture, tranquillity, and privacy. There, she has embraced the simple pleasures of life, far from the tabloids and public scrutiny. With her daughter, Oonagh Paige, as her main focus, Heard is savouring a fresh start, engaging in everyday mom activities like park strolls and local festivals.