Lady Gaga extends 'open invitation' to Bradley Cooper for her wedding with a ‘plus one’ for Gigi Hadid

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's friendship remains as strong as ever, with the two continuing to support each other through thick and thin. A source told Life & Style that the Hangover star will play a key role at Gaga's wedding to fiance Michael Polansky, expected to take place later this year. Bradley Cooper receives an 'open invitation' to Lady Gaga's wedding, with Gigi Hadid expected to attend.(Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP)

Also Read: Kanye West says 'made $40 million next day' post swastika T-shirts and anti-Semitic comments

Bradley Cooper has ‘open invitation’ to Lady Gaga’s wedding

An insider told the media outlet, “Bradley’s one of the top people on Gaga’s list to have at her wedding, aside from family, he’s that important to her. He wasn’t just a mentor who believed in her for their movie, she feels a huge kinship with him.”

The source added, “will have an open invite to bring a plus one so odds are (his girlfriend) Gigi Hadid will be there with him and Gaga is totally cool with that. She thinks they’re great together and is happy to see Bradley happy. She’s excited to have him there for her big day, which is in the works for this summer.”

Talking about the former pair’s dynamics, they said, “Gaga introduced Michael and Bradley very early on in the relationship, and she made it clear it was important to her that they get along. Michael was very understanding.” The insider continued, “A lot of men would be threatened because Gaga and Bradley are very familiar with each other. Their friendship can come across as flirty, but she insists she sees him as a brother. Fortunately, Bradley has made a big effort to bond with Michael. They aren’t super close but they have a friendship," as reported by Life & Style.

Also Read: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ SNL 50 appearance amid lawsuit ‘not a good look’, claims report

Gaga’s relationship with Cooper

The 38-year-old singer began her relationship with Polansky in 2019, the same year she won her first Oscar for Best Original Song for Shallow from A Star Is Born. That same year marked a significant chapter in her personal and professional life. Gaga’s bond with Cooper, deepened during the making of the Oscar-nominated film, which began shooting in April 2017.