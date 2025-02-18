Kanye West says 'made $40 million next day' post swastika T-shirts and anti-Semitic comments

Kanye West has sparked widespread outrage once again, claiming that he made $40 million the day after posting his controversial anti-Semitic views on X and promoting swastika-themed T-shirts on his online shopping platform. In a series of disturbing tweets earlier this month, the 47-year-old rapper expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, even declaring, "I'm a Nazi," before revealing he was selling the offensive T-shirts featuring the Nazi symbol on his Yeezy website. After expressing admiration for Hitler and promoting swastika-themed T-shirts, Kanye West claims to have made $40 million.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

West claims he made $40 million from Swastika-themed T-shirts

Kanye has now claimed to have made $40 million following his rant, stating on X, “I will write this more poetically in a bit cause right now I’m finishing my verse for Game's album. The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me into changing anything."

The rapper added, “And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses. I lost one of my favorite Yeezy designers, named Simon—he tailored the Grammy dress. This was a major loss. We lost Malcolm, who was our lead stylist and shopper and also found Simon. Maybe one day they will understand why I had to do what I did, and one day they will forgive my method.,” as reported by The Mirror US.

West’s site dropped by Shopify

The clothing items were quickly removed after the e-commerce platform Shopify deactivated the rapper’s site, which hosts numerous online businesses. The $20 T-shirts, which bore the cryptic HH-01 code, lacked any description but were flagged by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a reference to the Nazi salute, “Heil, Hitler,” a phrase associated with Adolf Hitler’s regime.

West also addressed Yeezy’s removal from Shopify on social media where he described the move as “a major victory” adding, “I HATE SHOPIFY AND I ALWAYS HAVE.” In a statement to NBC News, Shopify announced that they have dropped the rapper’s website. They stated, “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify."