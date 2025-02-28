Ben Affleck ‘hasn’t ruled out dating’ but prioritises self-care after divorce from Jennifer Lopez

After his high-profile marriage to Jennifer Lopez came to an end in August 2024, Ben Affleck is reportedly keeping an open heart when it comes to new romantic possibilities. Six months after their divorce, the Gone Girl actor is said to be exploring the idea of chemistry with someone new, showing that he is not completely closed off to love despite the challenges of his past relationship. Ben Affleck, recently divorced from Jennifer Lopez, is open to dating but remains cautious as he emphasises sobriety and personal growth. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Ben Affleck wants to ‘find lasting love’

A source recently claimed to InTouch that Affleck has been surrounding himself with sober people, adding, “Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating.” The source explained, “His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members. So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about."

The insider continued that The Accountant actor “doesn’t want to date a woman with no clue about addiction,” mentioning that his ex Jennifer Garner educated herself very well about approaching and managing those who struggle with addiction. Talking about the 13 Going 30 actor, they added, “A perfect example is his ex Garner who is now well aware of how alcoholics operate, and she understands him better than anyone.”

The source concluded with: “Ben does want to find a lasting love, he’s just being more cautious about who he chooses.” Affleck is not ruling out the possibility of being a boyfriend or even a husband someday but he is also making himself his priority, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Affleck has been focusing on ‘numerous projects’

A source told Page Six, in December 2024, that Affleck was “focused on numerous projects he’s working on and still adjusting to the single life." At the time, the source shared that the actor had “no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment." They added, “Even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at. Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids and his career."

On the other hand, Lopez has maintained her single status since her divorce from Affleck. However, she did spark romance rumours with Kevin Costner after the two were spotted together meeting up for a drink in Aspen, Colo., at the end of last year.