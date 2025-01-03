Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, concerned about Ben Affleck's ‘constant presence’

Despite their divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have maintained a strong, supportive friendship over the years. In 2024, rumours surfaced that Garner was once again playing a key role in Affleck’s life, reportedly helping him navigate his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The ex-couple even spent holidays together with their three children, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship. Despite their divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner remain supportive co-parents, which worries Garner's boyfriend, John Miller.(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly concerned about the boundaries between her and Affleck, questioning whether the former couple can maintain a purely platonic connection.

Miller doubts Affleck’s presence around Garner

Garner started dating Miller in 2018, the same year when she finalised her divorce from Affleck after they split in 2015. Last year, the former spouses were spotted together on various occasions amid Affleck’s divorce from Lopez. A source told Life & Style in January 2024 that Miller “has shown the patience of an absolute saint” in regard to Affleck and Garner’s relationship. However, he has also “hit the wall”. The source continued, “Ben’s constant presence is very hard to take; John’s like the third wheel in his own relationship.”

The insider also revealed that Garner “always answered” Affleck’s call as it could be about an emergency or their kids. The source further stated, “It’s obvious she adores him, and it’s always been understood, any man that dates her has to be OK with Ben.” However, Miller doubts The Accountant actor’s ability to maintain “healthy boundaries” with Garner amid his divorce.

The source continued, “And unless Jen can start holding her ground and start making her life with John a priority there’s a growing feeling among his friends that he won’t be able to take this situation much longer, something’s got to give.”

Miller is ‘opposite’ of Affleck

While Miller is concerned for Garner with Affleck’s lack of ability to maintain “healthy boundaries”, sources suggest that the former couple is at the best place in their relationship after spending holidays together. The source revealed to the media outlet, “[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now,” the insider said. “They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs. They both put their kids first and they genuinely like each other.”

Another source shared that while Garner adored Affleck during their marriage, Miller is the exact “opposite” of her ex. The source told Life & Style, “The relationship with John came about because he is pretty much the opposite of Ben Affleck. He’s a relaxed guy with nothing to prove, not a giant ball of stress with a chip on his shoulder like Ben can be on his worst days.”

Miller and Garner seem to be on their way to marriage, however, some folks close to the couple are worried about them because of their “wildly different personalities,” as reported by Cheatsheet.