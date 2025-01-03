Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will not get the ‘Hollywood ending everyone hopes for’. Here's why

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will not get back together despite spending the holiday season together. The ex-spouses have no intention of giving their relationship a second chance amid Affleck’s divorce with Jennifer Lopez. Garner and the Batman actor parted ways in 2015 and share three children from their marriage. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will not reconcile despite spending the holidays together. They share three children and maintain a supportive co-parenting relationship while Affleck navigates his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.(AFP)

Affleck and Garner are not getting back together

A source told InTouch, “They’re not getting back together. Jen laughs off those rumours, even though that’s the Hollywood ending everyone hopes for.” After Lopez filed for divorce in August, Affleck became a bachelor while Garner has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with American businessman John Miller since 2018.

The source continued, “Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that. Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time. They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work.”

The two were also spotted spending Christmas together, as reported by People. However, a source shared with the media outlet, “Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids.”

Christmas was not the only holiday they spent together; the former couple also spent Thanksgiving helping the Midnight Mission organization pass food to the poor.

Affleck and Garner spotted together

Affleck and Garner were seen together on various occasions after the former’s split with Lopez. A source told InTouch, “ Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food.” The source continued, “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”