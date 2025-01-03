Leonardo DiCaprio ‘doesn’t see himself ever getting married’ with current flame but…

Leonardo Di Caprio “doesn’t see himself ever getting married,” despite being in a relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023. Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly has no plans to marry 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, despite recent engagement rumors.

A source told Page Six, “Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.” While the Titanic star reportedly “loves spending time with” Ceretti, the insider explained that he “just doesn’t envision himself as a husband.”

Recent engagement rumours between the couple ignited when Ceretti was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Fans were quick to speculate, with many tweeting like, “He hit 50 and realized that it was finally time to settle down. lol.” However, it was later clarified that the ring had been part of Ceretti’s collection since 2022.

DiCaprio finds happiness with Vittoria Ceretti in St. Barts

DiCaprio’s relationship with Ceretti marks a departure from his infamous pattern of dating women under 25. Before Ceretti, he briefly dated Gigi Hadid and had a five-year relationship with Camila Morrone. Over the years, his high-profile romances have included Blake Lively, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, and Nina Agdal.

At the moment, Leo seems to be happy with what he has in terms of a sweetheart; he was seen spending time with Ceretti in St. Barts. But marriage and a family do not appear to be in his plans for the future at all.

Although his love life has become the subject of conversation and ridicule on social media, DiCaprio has not complained. Discussing his career and the problems he faced, he stated that his role in This Boy’s Life with Robert De Niro in 1993 influenced him.

“I got into this industry at a very young age. I felt incredibly compelled to do this,” he told The Guardian. “I got the one opportunity doing This Boy’s Life with Robert De Niro. I watched his work, realized the caliber of actor that he was and said to myself: ‘I will never squander this opportunity.’”

“Since then, a lot of other stuff comes hand in hand with that. The complete loss of your private life. And you know what, a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge. That’s just one of the byproducts.”