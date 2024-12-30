Leonardo DiCaprio spotted vacationing with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, enjoy beach day together

Leonardo DiCaprio is going strong with his 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as the two were seen vacationing during the holidays. The actor was seen having a relaxing time as he went for a quick swim in the crystal clear water of St Barts, revealed the new pictures by TMZ. Vittoria also joined the actor and the two were seen smiling and holding each other. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti tends to him after jellyfish sting in Italy) Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti took a swim together.

Leonardo vacations with Vittoria

In one picture, the actor was seen in a pair of black board shorts as he swam around with Vittoria, who rocked a light blue bikini. The two were seen smiling and chatting together in the pictures, which soon surfaced on social media.

The report added, "Leo and Vittoria swam around together... engaging in some light PDA while treading water off the coast of the island country. Lots of big smiles and laughs between the two... looking quite carefree as their holiday continues on."

About their relationship

Leonardo and Vittoria have previously been spotted vacationing in Italy and France together. The couple has been seen spending a lot of time together since fueling romance rumours last year over the summer with a very public nightclub makeout in Ibiza, Spain. She was also present at DiCaprio’s 50th birthday party which was also attended by other celebrities such as Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, Dr. Dre Jamie Foxx and Paris Hilton.

On the work front, Leonardo was last seen in the lead role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The film also starred Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser, and was nominated for 10 Oscars.

He will be seen next in The Battle of Baktan Cross, which is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. He also has been confirmed to star in Damien Chazelle's next film.