‘She's coming for that Oscar’: Fans gush over Jennifer Lopez's vocals in Kiss of the Spider Woman trailer. Watch

Kiss of the Spider Woman teaser trailer: Ever since Jennifer Lopez received rave reviews for her performance in the world premiere of this musical drama at the Sundance Film Festival, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the release of the film. On Thursday, the singer finally released the first teaser trailer of the film- in which she belts out some powerful notes- and fans are already in love. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez on Kiss of the Spider Woman receiving standing ovation: 'I've been waiting for this moment my whole life') Kiss of the Spider Woman teaser trailer: Jennifer Lopez is the one to watch out for.

Kiss of the Spider Woman trailer

The trailer gives a sneak peak into the fantastic world of the Bill Condon directorial, which is based on the acclaimed 1993 Broadway show by the legendary John Kander and Fred Ebb, known for their work on Cabaret and Chicago. It shows glimpses of the Argentinian prison during the country’s brutal 'Dirty War' era, as Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), a queer window dresser serves time for engaging in a sexual relationship with another man. Luis captivates his cellmate, Valentine Arregui (Diego Luna), by sharing stories about his favourite movie star, Ingrid Luna, portrayed by Lopez. The trailer contains scenes where the singer is seen dancing and singing live.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “She looks absolutely stunning with that blonde wig! This trailer looks promising, she sounds fantastic.” A second fan said, “Man, the music will be iconic. With this film, maybe Jennifer will finally get the recognition she so deserves. I can't wait to see it.” A comment read, “She’s coming for that Oscar.” “Honestly genuinely rooting for her to land a major nom with this one,” hoped another fan.

The film is directed by Bill Condon, who is known for helming critically acclaimed films Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1 and Beauty and the Beast. It is set to release in theatres on October 10.