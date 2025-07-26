'Somebody rescue him!' Jennifer Lopez drops spicy pics and videos from birthday but her bodyguard gets all the attention

Jennifer Lopez got a roaring 56th birthday party in Turkish party town, Antalya. She took to Instagram recently to share pictures from the bash and showed how her friends lit it up for her… well all except her bodyguard, who was strictly on duty. Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard's serious expression at her birthday party tickled the internet.

Bodyguard grabs all the attention

A video from JLo's carousel post on Instagram shows her in a stunning silver dress, dancing next to her three-tier cake. People around her sang the birthday song as she smiled and swayed to the music. What caught everyone's attention, however, was not the singer or the pretty dancers behind her but a very serious bodyguard.

He looked at JLo and at others around with a stern expression, something that tickled many on the internet. “The body guard face it’s priceless,” wrote a person. “He definitely stole the “show” in my opinion," wrote another. “Somebody rescue her bodyguard,” read another comment. “The body guard is over her,” commented another person.

Jennifer's own post was bombarded by good wishes from celebrities and fans but elsewhere on the internet, the comments were not so kind. People thought she looked ‘lonely’, celebrating her birthday with her employees and faking a happy mood. Her fans defended her against mean comments. “People just don’t use to see women after 30 in public spaces,” read a comment. “Jolo is 56! She is wrinkle free in this photo,” wrote another.

Jennifer Lopez's birthday post

Jennifer posted her birthday pictures and videos with the caption, “BirthDAY 🩷🧡💚📍Antalya, Turkey. What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes.” Paris Hilton left a heart-eyes emoji on the post.

Jennifer started her Up All Night tour on July 8. Besides the musical front, she will be next seen in the film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

She is also in the news all year-round, especially after her split from Ben Affleck last year, whom she married in 2022.