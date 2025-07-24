Jennifer Lopez stuns in silver backless dress for 56th birthday bash in Turkey. Watch

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 56th birthday, blending music, glamour, and celebration. On July 24, as part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, the singer gifted fans a surprise new single titled Birthday. However, the fun did not stop there. As per Page Six, she danced effortlessly to the latest track in front of a towering three-tier cake. Now-viral videos from the lavish party in Turkey show the On the Floor hitmaker decked up in a stunning silver backless gown, proving age is just a number. Jennifer Lopez celebrate 56th birthday(REUTERS)

Inside Jennifer Lopez's glam birthday bash

In clips she re-shared on Instagram stories, Lopez could be seen celebrating the special day with champagne bottles raised high as a towering cake lit up the room. The cake, adorned with sparkling fireworks and bold JLO letters, made a dramatic entrance. The clip also shows her holding a drink in one hand and letting her hair down, dancing and twerking with effortless joy. The moment quickly went viral, with fans going gaga over her wild moves.

After wrapping up her July 23 show in Antalya, Turkey, the superstar is enjoying some downtime before hitting the stage again on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland. The tour, which began July 8 in Galicia, Spain, marks her grand return to the stage after a hiatus of six years. It also follows the cancellation of her This Is Me... Live tour back in May 2024.

FAQs:

How many hours a night does JLo sleep?

Jennifer Lopez makes sure to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night to stay healthy and look her best.

Who is richer, JLo or Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez is much wealthier than Ben Affleck. As per Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is about $400 million, while his is around $150 million.

Is Jennifer Lopez a Leo?

Yes, Jennifer Lopez is a Leo. She was born on July 24, 1969.