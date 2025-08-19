Optical Illusion: How many lizards can you spot in 30 seconds? Only 1 in 20 people find all hidden ones

A viral Optical Illusion on Reddit has once again put the internet’s observation skills to the test. Shared by reddit user Robsta_20 on r/FindTheSniper is an image that at first glance looks like an image of 3 big rocks and some green leaves around. But when you look carefully, there are 3 lizards hidden that are blended in their surroundings and make it difficult to spot. Can you spot all the lizards?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The challenge: Find the hidden lizards

The image looks like a regular nature picture, but do not get fooled. This is a rare, natural optical illusion that hides 3 lizards. You might be able to see 1 or 2, but spotting all of them is the real challenge. Check out the post here.

Why is it so hard?

Optical illusions like this one work because the brain processes shapes, colors, and textures by filtering out what it thinks is unnecessary. This shortcut helps us recognise patterns faster, but it also means we can miss details hiding in plain sight. Psychologists note that this ability is exactly why animals use camouflage so effectively in nature to avoid predators and remain unnoticed.

Where are all lizards hidden?

So, where are the lizards? When you carefully look in the center of the image, you will find them sitting on each rock; their bodies and tails are blended with the texture of the rock, but once you spot them then their outlines and small limbs get clear, until then it looks invisible. This shows how powerful natural camouflage can be.

FAQs

Q: What does the viral photo show?

A: It shows three lizards camouflaged among rocks and leaves.

Q: Why are optical illusions so effective?

A: They take advantage of the brain’s natural tendency to filter and simplify visual information.

Q: Where exactly are the lizards hidden?

A: All three are in the central area of the photo, resting on rocks with tails stretching outwards.