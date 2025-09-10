Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can find the hidden cat in this viral challenge

Optical illusion challenges are the latest trend on Reddit. Now, a new puzzle has grabbed attention that will put your observation skills to the test. Shared on the FindTheSniper community, this optical illusion has left viewers staring at their screen to find a cat that is hiding in plain sight. Originally posted by u/Ok-Toursit-9064, the picture looks like an ordinary image of a busy area in Jerusalem at first. But a feline creature is cleverly hidden in it somewhere. Optical illusion: There is a cat hidden in this image, Can you find it in 10 seconds?(Screengrab/Reddit)

The optical illusion challenge

The post claims a cat is hidden in the scene, but the setting plays tricks on the brain. The beige and gray tones of the buildings, passersby and objects distract the eye. Bright lighting adds a sense of contrast. This makes it difficult to spot the hidden cat. The challenge is to spot the feline in 10 seconds or less. Only those with super-sharp vision will be able to ace this brain teaser.

Optical illusion: Answer

Did you find the hidden cat? If yes, you have sharp vision. But if you were unable to, here is the answer. The kitty is hidden towards the bottom right side of the picture. If you zoom in and look towards the left of the green tarp, you can see a grayish tan cat that is camouflaged with its surroundings.

The reaction of Reddit users was mixed, with some managing to find the cat in no time. Others were unable to spot the kitty. Some users found humor in this optical illusion challenge. One redditor said, “Wow that took me ages, well hidden,” another one jokingly commented, “There were no cats injured during this.” One account was confused and wrote, “Behind the building? I see no cat near the green tarp everyone is talking about.”

Optical illusions like this challenge our visual perception. The mix of colors and the busy scene tricks our brain. That is why these posts go viral so quickly. They are more than just games for the eye; they remind us how easily detail hides in plain sight.