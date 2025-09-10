iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: From camera and battery to screen size and performance, all questions answered

Apple, on Tuesday, September 9, introduced its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup to the world. As expected, the all-new iPhone 17 series came with massive upgrades in terms of performance, camera, screen quality and battery life. iPhone 17 series launched by Apple.(Apple)

Here's taking a look at how the latest iPhone 17 is ahead of its predecessor, iPhone 16, which itself was a gamechanger in the market post its release in September last year.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: What to know?

A major question that often keeps buzzing in the minds of Apple fans is whether they should continue with their current iPhones or upgrade to the latest one. This time around, Apple has introduced the iPhone 17 with several major upgrades, that will surely leave many users of iPhone 16 or older versions to think about switching to the newest device once it is available for purchase.

From durability and fast performance to design, the iPhone 17 has received big upgrades in almost all quarters.

The iPhone 17 now comes with a 6.3 inches display, compared to the 6.1 inch on iPhone 16. Its screen size now matches with the iPhone 16 Pro. It is being offered with a 120Hz refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz in always-on mode for efficiency. Another massive upgrade is its 3000nits peak brightness.

Notably, iPhone 16 used to reach up to 2,000nits for outdoor use as well as 1,600 nits for HDR content, while it only offered 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chip built with 3nm TSMC processor and consists of a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. The company claims that the latest upgrade is 20% faster compared to the A18 chipset on iPhone 16.

Another major highlight is that the display is made up of “Ceramic Shield 2” in iPhone 17, making is 3x more scratch-resistant than the previous versions.

In terms of camera setup, the iPhone 17 comes with the main 48-megapixel sensor along with the new 48-megapixel ultrawide. This will not only offer 2x optical telephoto, but also better macro photos.

According to TechCrunch, Apple is updated the front camera as well. It now comes with a 24-megapixel square sensor, allowing users to take selfies in various formats. It will also support Center Stage for calls.

FAQs

What's the price for iPhone 17?

It starts at $799 for 256GB of storage in the US.

Has Apple upgraded battery life in iPhone 17?

Apple claims that the battery life on new model is increased by up to 8 hours longer than the iPhone 16 model.

Will there be 128GB variant for iPhone 17?

No, the base variant comes with 256 GB of storage.