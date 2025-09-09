iPhone 16 Pro gets massive price cut ahead of iPhone 17 launch, available at just Rs…

iPhone 16 Pro price in India has dropped significantly just in time for the iPhone 17 series launch. The current-generation flagship can now be purchased for under ₹65,000, making it one of the most compelling premium deals available. With the Apple 'Awe Dropping' event set to unveil the new lineup today, this discount arrives at just the right moment to catch cost-conscious Apple fans before the curtain closes on the iPhone 16 Pro. As the model is expected to be officially discontinued following the debut of the 17 Pro variants, this may be the final opportunity to own a highly capable titanium-backed iPhone at a markedly lower cost. For buyers planning to upgrade immediately, this is a golden chance to secure a flagship device like iPhone 16 Pro with top-tier features at a notable discount. (Apple)

Unmissable discounts

Multiple retailers have slashed prices on the iPhone 16 Pro. As per listing on Flipkart ahead of the much-awaited GOAT sale, the iPhone 16 Pro can be bought at just under ₹65,000. The iPhone 16 Pro is currently listed at ₹1,12,900 on Flipkart after ₹7,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get up to ₹4000 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit card. Apart from this, the ecommerce platform is also offering up to ₹44,750 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of iPhone 16 Pro down to ₹64,150.

Timing is everything

This marked reduction is more than a standard sale, it ties directly to the impending iPhone 17 release, prompting Apple to sunset its previous flagship. iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will be withdrawn from official Apple retail channels once the new models go on sale .

For buyers planning to upgrade immediately, this is a golden chance to secure a flagship device with top-tier features at a notable discount. For others, however, holding out for the iPhone 17 may offer more future-proof features.

Should you buy or wait?

Buy now if:

-You want the standout titanium build and strong performance today.

-You wish to avoid the crowds or potential supply limitations with the iPhone 17 launch.

Wait if:

-You seek the latest processor, camera systems, or design changes that only the new series can offer.

-You prefer to compare and potentially save via festive sales that often follow new launch periods.

With pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 beginning 12 September and full sales opening on 19 September, this short window for the iPhone 16 Pro discount may not last long. For buyers focused on value, sleek build quality, and reliable performance, this downgrade in price offers a compelling reason to act now.