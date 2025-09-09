iPhone 17 Air: Apple launches its ‘thinnest’ phone ever in 4 new colors

Apple has gone thinner than ever with its new iPhone 17 Air, a handset that measures just 5.6mm. That is slimmer than most pens on your desk, yet it carries the kind of hardware Apple usually saves for its Pro line. Tim Cook called it “pro performance in a thin and light design,” but beyond the numbers, this model signals Apple’s shift toward bolder redesigns rather than tiny yearly changes. iPhone 17 air available in four new colors.(Apple)

iPhone 17 Air colors

One of the first things people will notice is not just the size, but the shades Apple chose this year. The iPhone Air comes in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

Space Black is the classic for those who prefer a stealth look. Cloud White leans crisp and minimal, while Light Gold feels almost jewelry-like. Sky Blue, meanwhile, is playful, standing out without being too loud. In other words, Apple is clearly chasing both professional and lifestyle audiences with its palette.

iPhone 17 specifications

The design does not just look good, it feels sturdy. The frame combines titanium with a ceramic shield on both sides. The display is no slouch either: a 6.5-inch ProMotion panel with buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a blinding 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making outdoor viewing effortless. Somehow, even with this razor-thin frame, Apple promises up to 40 hours of video playback, thanks to better battery engineering and the move to eSIM-only.

Under the hood, the phone debuts the A19 Pro chip, along with a faster C1x modem and Apple’s new N1 chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The result: a lightweight device that doesn’t cut corners on performance.

Cameras also get attention. There’s a 48-megapixel dual rear system, paired with a 12MP telephoto lens, while the 18MP selfie camera brings Apple’s Centre Stage tech to keep you perfectly framed during video calls. It ships with iOS 26, featuring Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” style.

FAQs:

1. What makes the iPhone 17 Air different from previous iPhones?

The iPhone 17 Air is Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm. It combines a lightweight titanium frame with a ceramic shield for durability, while packing in Apple’s new A19 Pro processor and advanced connectivity features.

2. What colour options are available?

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 Air in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue. The colours are designed to appeal to both professionals who prefer subtle finishes and younger buyers looking for something fresh and stylish.

3. Does the iPhone 17 Air still use physical SIM cards?

No. The iPhone 17 Air supports eSIM only, allowing Apple to maximize space for its larger battery.