iPhone 17 launch today at Apple September event, price in India to be...

iPhone 17 launch is set to take place at the “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September 2025. The global event will be streamed live at 10:30 PM IST, with iPhone 17 India pre-orders expected to begin from 12 September and sales likely to start on 19 September. For Indian buyers, the spotlight remains on the iPhone 17 India price, as the new series is set to bring higher costs compared to last year’s iPhone 16. Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 price in India could start at around ₹89,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro may cost close to ₹1,24,990. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, the flagship, might carry a hefty tag of around ₹1,64,990, making it Apple’s most expensive smartphone in India yet. The iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus models, is tipped to launch at approximately ₹99,990. Apple’s 2025 lineup will feature four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. (Majin Bu)

Four models, familiar design upgrades

Apple’s 2025 lineup will feature four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All four are expected to ship with iOS 26 and run on Apple’s A19 or A19 Pro processors, bringing incremental performance improvements. This year, even the standard iPhone 17 is likely to benefit from ProMotion 120Hz displays, a feature previously reserved for Pro variants.

The design language remains familiar, but the camera layout shifts vertically across models. The iPhone 17 Air is drawing attention for being Apple’s thinnest phone yet, at just 5.5 mm, with a 6.6-inch OLED display and a 48MP single rear camera.

Price expectations in India

While official prices will only be revealed during the event, estimates suggest a clear price hike across the lineup. The entry-level iPhone 17 could retail around ₹89,990, whereas the iPhone 17 Air may be pegged close to ₹99,990. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected at roughly ₹1,24,990, while the Pro Max may touch ₹1,64,990.

These figures position the iPhone 17 range firmly in the premium smartphone bracket, reflecting Apple’s strategy of incremental but targeted upgrades.

What this means for Indian buyers

For buyers in India, the decision will hinge on balancing higher prices with the value of upgraded performance, display improvements, and design refinements. While the Pro models cater to power users and professionals, the iPhone 17 Air aims to replace the Plus line with a slimmer alternative.

With official details just hours away, Indian consumers will soon know whether the iPhone 17 series justifies its premium price tags or if Apple’s incremental upgrades will spark hesitation in a highly competitive flagship market.